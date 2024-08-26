The Big Picture Playing multiple roles in a movie can be challenging for actors, but Alec Guinness excelled in Kind Hearts and Coronets, showcasing his exceptional range.

Actors often have a tough enough time playing just the one character in a film, whether it be on account of the physical and emotional demands of the role or the role's cultural afterlife. Anthony Perkins struggled to shake off Norman Bates from Psycho for his whole life and the psychological intensity of playing such a disturbed character both lingered with him and typecast him in the industry. George Clooney suffered physically from his 2005 film Syriana, injuring his spine in one of the film's torture scenes, causing chronic pain and a perennial change in his mobility. With these stories in mind, one must ask themselves why Peter Sellers would play three roles in Dr. Strangelove, why Tom Hanks would play multiple roles in Cloud Atlas, and why Tyler Perry would so willingly thrust himself into playing various members of the Simmons family in the Madea series. All this might leave you asking: why, for the love of humanity, would someone do something so ridiculous as playing eight characters in the same film?

Enter Alec Guinness. He would go on to play just two characters in the same film in the 1959 mystery film The Scapegoat. However, it was in the 1949 comedy Kind Hearts and Coronets where he truly shone, playing eight members of the same aristocratic family, each of whom are on-track to being killed by a man seeking revenge upon the family for having exiled his mother. Guinness plays various members of the D'Ascoyne family who stand in the way of the main character, Louis, gaining the dukedom of Chalfont. Guinness was supposedly offered only four of the roles, but suggested he just play the eight himself instead. The film co-stars Dennis Price, Valerie Jobson, Joan Greenwood, and Miles Malleson.

'Kind Hearts and Coronets' Makes Revenge the Funniest It's Ever Been

First, the film's title comes from a poem by the English Victorian Romantic poet, Alfred, Lord Tennyson, entitled 'Lady Clara Vere de Vere'. A 'coronet', also, is an old-fashioned word that means a small crown, usually signifying a lower rank. Now, to the film. Kind Hearts and Coronets, in a very Aristotelian-pleasing way, begins at the end with a flashback from the main character, Louis D'Ascoyne Mazzini (Price) who is looking back over his entire life as he is about to be hung and killed. As he composes his memoirs from his prison cell, he recounts the time that he managed to become the 10th Duke of Chalfont, employing a quasi-Shakespearean tone for the film's plot.

His mother (Audrey Fildes) had been ostracized by her family for marrying an Italian opera singer who was outside of her social class, aligning itself somewhat with Crazy Rich Asians, a 2018 rom-com with similar themes. Louis had grown up on the stories of this old D'Ascoyne family and heard how they refused to give him a helping hand in his career and, when his mother dies, to grant her burial wish of being interred in the family plot. Louis hatches the plan to kill the head of the family, Lord D'Ascoyne D'Ascoyne (Guinness), and the other seven people ahead of him in the order of succession for the dukedom.

Louis sets in motion his plan by organizing for a boating accident to kill Ascoyne D'Ascoyne and his mistress. The rest of the family members who stand in his way similarly fall in tragic but hilarious circumstances, from spiked after-dinner port, through an arrow shooting down a hot-air balloon, to a captain who insists on sinking with his ship, unaware of how well he is serving the plot itself and providing the audience with some of the funniest and most unexpected deaths in cinema. Louis and his finacée, Edith (Hobson), visit the childless eighth Duke of Chalfont, Ethelred (also Guinness) and arrange a "hunting accident" for him. Lord Ascoyne D'Ascoyne then dies on the spot when he learns he has become the 9th duke, saving Louis one less murder to commit and installing him as the 10th Duke of Chalfont.

Louis gets arrested when Lionel (John Penrose), the husband of his childhood friend and mistress, Sibella (Greenwood), is found dead. Louis is ironically convicted of a murder he didn't actually commit and is about to be hung when Lionel's suicide note is found and he is released. As he leaves the prison, a reporter (Arthur Lowe) asks him if he will publish his memoirs, which is when Louis realizes that he has left a full, signed confession in his jail cell, providing us with a hilariously abrupt ending and one of the funniest film endings out there.

This is a Tour de Force Performance Unlike Any Other

Close

The best aspect of the film, without a shadow of a doubt, is Alec Guinness' performance. The fact that he is able to play eight characters, all from the same family, and give each of them distinctive personalities and traits is impressive in and of itself. This shows, above all else, the exceptional range that Guinness had as an actor. His ability to imbue each family member with unique characteristics, despite their shared lineage, is a masterclass in acting. In any list of best films with multiple performances from the same actor, Kind Hearts and Coronets will sit near to the top of that list on account of, more than anything, the virtuosic performance of Alec Guinness.

Films with multiple performances from the same actor tend to be comedies, and Kind Hearts and Coronets is no exception to that. It is absolutely hilarious. Credit for a lot of the hilarity that ensues must go to Robert Hamer, also the film's director, and John Dighton for crafting such an intricate plot with inventive turns and rib-tickling deaths for some of the film's characters. The narrative is carefully constructed, much like the other funniest screenplays of all time, with a mix of irony, sarcasm, and clever wordplay. The script’s intelligence and subtlety allow the film to balance its dark themes with light, engaging humor. The sharp wit in the film's dialogue makes Kind Hearts and Coronets one of the best and most memorable films of the 1940s, which is certainly no easy task.

Special mention must be given to the job done by cinematographer Douglas Slocombe for achieving a rather impressive technical feat in the film, as well. At one point, six of the members of the D'Ascoyne family, all played by Alec Guinness, are all visible on screen. This is achieved cinematographically by masking the lens and using mattes to get the shot over the course of a few days, undoubtedly a painstaking task for the actor as well as the cinematographer. This kind of exceptional cinematography elevates the film to another level entirely.

'Kind Hearts and Coronets' Smartly Satirizes the British Upper Class

Kind Hearts and Coronets was not the roaring success when it was first released that its current reputation might suggest. It was edited to satisfy the Hays Code, the film-making rules governing immoralities and obscenities in cinema. It was widely seen, but escaped the critical acclaim and awards that one would assume would have come to a film as funny and smart as this. Bosley Crowther, the perceptive critic from the New York Times, always one to spot a classic ahead of others, called the film a "delicious little satire on Edwardian manners and morals." The film currently has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is hailed by the British Film Institute as one of the greatest British films ever produced. Kind Hearts and Coronets is as rewatchable as they come, with each return yielding newer insights and deeper belly-laughs. Kind Hearts and Coronets offers a biting critique of the British class system and the aristocracy.

The film subtly mocks the rigid social hierarchy, highlighting the absurdity of the class distinctions that Louis manipulates in his quest for power. Through Louis's calculated murders, the film also explores the moral ambiguity and hypocrisy of the ruling class. Presenting the upper class in a very similar way to something like Downton Abbey would have been a lot riskier and a lot more pertinent in 1949, so some of the satirical elements of the film may be lost on modern viewers. The dark, sophisticated humor and the plot's satirical overtones make this one of the funniest British films ever produced and one of cinema's great early comedies.

Kind Hearts and Coronets is still as highly regarded as it always has been. However, it didn't see much luck at awards ceremonies when it was initially released, garnering a nomination for Best British Film at the BAFTAs, but losing out to Carol Reed and his definitive noir, The Third Man. Many renowned actors and directors, among them Peter Ustinov and Terence Davies, have lauded the film time and again and championed it for the quality of its comedy. Every British comedy that has come since, as high as the standard of them has been, is clearly influenced by Hamer's comedy and Guinness' performances. As far as family-based revenge comedies go, Kind Hearts and Coronets is probably sitting at the top of the free of them all. Its 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes is as justified as they come.

