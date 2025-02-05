For many studio comedies, a "white" lie is generally front and center. From She's the Man's Viola pretending to be her brother due to her love of soccer to 21 Jump Street's cop duo going undercover as high school students, more often than not, humor and deception go hand in hand. That's why going into Kinda Pregnant, Amy Schumer's latest rom-com, I didn't mind seeing yet another main character going to absurd lengths to protect their identity. Maybe it was this mentality that allowed me to soak in the predictability and chaos of Lainy's fake pregnancy, but also buy into the film's sentimental touch.

For those familiar with Schumer's self-deprecating comical tact, this Netflix original will hit close to home. Instead of believing that monogamy is unrealistic like Amy does in Trainwreck, Lainy is a hopeless romantic wanting, more than anything, to settle down and start a family. Yet, once things don't necessarily go as planned, she finds a sense of comfort in using padding underneath her shirt and connecting with a mom-to-be. In faking her pregnancy, she not only finds the love she's been seeking all along, but also learns to be less self-absorbed.

What Is 'Kinda Pregnant'?

Kinda Pregnant starts off with a flashback, in which Lainy and her best friend Kate (played by Jillian Bell) are just children playing mom in a school playground. As the main character pretends to push a baby out, Kate asks why they are so often pretending to be in labor. In response, Lainy says that being a mother is the best thing you can aspire to be and that they have to stick together in the future when they are actually expecting because their moms are no longer around to support them. Years later, when Kate sees the two lines pop up in her at-home pregnancy test, she is both excited about the news but unsure how to relay it to her best friend, who has gone from thinking she was getting engaged to being nowhere near married and with a baby on the way.

Her concern is valid, since the protagonist goes on a downward spiral from the moment she finds out. At first, she tries to be supportive by taking Kate to get pregnancy clothes. Yet, after trying on a fake bump and being mistaken for a pregnant woman, Lainy soon feeds into this lie by attending a mom-to-be yoga class and meeting Megan (Brianne Howey), a legitimately pregnant woman who is outspoken about the trials she's experiencing. As they bond, the main character is also introduced to Megan's brother, Josh (Will Forte), who is single and seemingly on the same page about having a family.

Amy Schumer Uses Narrative Clichés and Pop Culture References in Her Favor