The Big Picture Arnold Schwarzenegger's action-comedy classic Kindergarten Cop is now available in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, allowing fans to see the film like never before.

Schwarzenegger shines in his comedic roles, proving he can do more than just action movies and explosions.

Fans can also enjoy Schwarzenegger's comedic talents in the Netflix series FUBAR, which has already been renewed for Season 2.

In his time as an action star Arnold Schwarzenegger has faced a lot of challenges, but none bigger than teaching a class of kindergartners. Now, the action comedy hit Kindergarten Cop can be seen like never before in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. Fans will be able to purchase this new release of the film, which also comes with bonus features, starting on January 23.

See The Terminator, like never before, facing off against a classroom of screaming kids. Schwarzenegger stars as John Kimble, a veteran no-nonsense police officer on the hunt for a dangerous criminal. However, in order to track down this criminal, Kimble must first find the criminal’s ex-wife by going undercover as a kindergarten teacher. If that wasn’t enough to juggle, Kimple also starts to fall in love with a beautiful teacher (Penelope Ann Miller). The movie was directed by Ivan Reitman (Ghostbusters) from a script by Murray Salem, Herschel Weingrod, and Timothy Harris. Schwarzenegger stars alongside Miller, Pamela Reed, and Linda Hunt.

Thanks to Kino Lorber’s Studio Classics line, fans will get to experience this action-comedy classic like never before in 4K UHD. The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray is from a new “HDR/Dolby Vision master made from a 4K scan of the 35mm original camera negative.” Ensuring fans will be getting the best quality. The new release also includes bonuses such as “two new audio commentaries, one by film historians Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and Josh Nelson and the other by film historian Samm Deighan.”

Schwarzenegger Is Getting Back In The Action-Comedy Game

For too long, audiences have missed their favorite Austrian action star also cracking jokes, and not just skulls. Fans loved seeing the star show his comedic chops in classics like Twins, Jingle All The Way, and as Mr. Freeze saying ice pun after ice pun in Batman & Robin. The star proved time and time again that he could do so much more than just look cool standing in front of explosions. Just last year, he finally returned to the genre in Netflix’s FUBAR. The series starred Schwarzenegger as a CIA agent on the edge of retirement who, while on one last mission, discovers his daughter also secretly works for the CIA. Audiences loved seeing him return to the genre so much that Netflix has already renewed it for a Season 2.

This new release of Kindergarten Cop can be purchased starting on January 23. To see more of Schwarzenegger's comedic chops, FUBAR is currently available to be streamed on Netflix in the United States. Check out the film’s trailer below: