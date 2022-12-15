FX and Hulu's Kindred has finally released, taking viewers on a tense journey through the past and present in a series adaptation of Octavia E. Butler's renowned sci-fi novel. Kindred follows Dana (Mallori Johnson), a Black woman living in present day who begins settling in her new home. Suddenly, Dana is pulled back in time to the antebellum South to save a young white boy named Rufus (David Alexander Kaplan). Though she returns to her time, Dana continues to travel back, each stay longer than the last as she learns secrets she never knew connected to her. With the show's release, FX is giving viewers a closer look at the series, including the decision to film in Georgia.

The inside look brings insight from the cast and crew of the series breaking down various reasons that answer "why Georgia?" Cast members Johnson and Micah Stock (Kevin) kick things off as they list some of the broader benefits about the state. Stock emphasized how the set felt safe despite the dangers of the location in the show's world. He notes that it helped keep the portrayal authentic thanks to the work of the crew. Johnson adds that Georgia helped in that regard due to its history, topography, and access to production resources.

Location manager Jason Underwood follows a similar thread. He shares that many of the benefits also lie in what Georgia has to offer within their shooting bubble, from landscapes, cities and a small town, an easily accessible international airport, and more. As such, it allows a production to do their work with comfort and a solid crew. Jerry Fleming, production designer, continues that he especially liked the nature of the area where they shot the plantation, especially the water elements available to the team. Johnson concludes by expressing her excitement at having shot in the area, noting that it helps viewers connect with the disbelief and shock that Dana experiences.

Kindred was first published in 1979 and has since been a highly regarded novel by Butler, a Hugo award-winning author. It later received a graphic novel rendition. The TV series marks the first of Butler's works to be adapted for screen. It is adapted, showrun, and executive produced by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. He executive produced with Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields, Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel of Protozoa Pictures, Courtney Lee-Mitchell, Jules Jackson, and Ernestine Walker. Janicza Bravo directed and executive produced the pilot. FX Productions produced. Additional cast includes Ryan Kwanten, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, Sophina Brown, and Sheria Irving.

All episodes of Kindred are streaming now on Hulu. Watch the featurette below: