Renowned Kindred Spirits psychic Chip Coffey is facing a health scare. The reality TV star joined the Travel Channel show in 2020 as an official cast member on Kindred Spirits Season 4 alongside Adam Berry and Amy Bruni. The 70-year-old self-proclaimed psychic has also starred on shows like Psychic Kids and Paranormal State. On December 5, 2024, Amy Bruni took to her Instagram to wish Chip Coffey a speedy recovery from a “nasty virus” he had contracted. Bruni also urged fans to keep the reality TV star in their thoughts. Chip Coffey appreciated the sweet gesture from his costar by leaving heart emojis in the comment section. Bruni ended her caption by wishing that Coffey overcome this period of being under the weather soon in the following words:

“Please feel better soon friend, I love you!”

While little else is known about Coffey’s health or details on the virus, he seemed to have been in high spirits lately based on his Instagram activity. The Kindred Spirits star had even posted an announcement on his Instagram on November 12, 2024, for Chip Chat Online Gallery Reading events that are expected to be held in Winter 2025 on January 11, 2025, and February 15, 2025. The event will take place online via Zoom and commence with a Q&A session with the reality TV star, followed by guaranteed abbreviated psychic or mediumship readings for every individual in attendance. Chip Coffey also provided a link to sign up for the event.

Adam Berry Has a Hoard of Paranormal Events Lined Up

Chip Coffey isn’t the only one spreading the paranormal vibes around! Kindred Spirits star Adam Berry has a plethora of events set up for the holiday season. Berry has a non-profit virtual event, “A Very Berry Christmas FUN-raiser,” for the Peregrine Theatre Ensemble, set up for December 24, 2024. Adam Berry also has a few paranormal events to bring in the spooky spirit in 2025. A “VIP Paranormal Investigation of the Mark Twain House with Adam Berry” is scheduled for January 4, 2025, and will take place at The Mark Twain House & Museum, 351 Farmington Avenue, Hartford. An investigation of the famous Kellogg House in Santa Ana, CA, is scheduled for January 18, 2025. Finally, an investigation of the Ohio State Reformatory with Adam Berry is scheduled for his birthday weekend from March 8, 2025, to March 9, 2025. You can find tickets and further information about all of Adam Berry’s upcoming events on his Eventbrite website.

Kindred Spirits Season 7 concluded in 2023 and has yet to be renewed for a new season. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Discovery+.

Your changes have been saved Kindred Spirits (2016) Release Date January 20, 2023 Cast Adam Berry , Amy Bruni , Chip Coffey , Heather Rease Mattison Seasons 7

