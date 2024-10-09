Kindred Spirits is a paranormal documentary reality show that premiered back in 2016 on Destination America and TLC. Since then, the show has spanned seven successful seasons starring ghost hunters Amy Bruni and Adam Berry. Both Bruni and Berry are known for starring in Syfy’s Ghosthunters, so Kindred Spirits was definitely not their first rodeo. In 2019, the show moved to Travel Channel, which helped it gain wider viewership, since the network was already home to several successful paranormal programs, including Ghost Adventures.

But don’t be fooled, because Kindred Spirits isn’t your typical jump-scare paranormal reality show. A typical episode of the show follows the ghost hunters visiting a family that has been experiencing paranormal disturbances. As the team starts their investigation, they focus on helping both their clients and the spirits they encounter. The show isn’t about banishing these spirits and going home, it’s about understanding what is keeping them from moving on. Instead of being a show that is desperately trying to prove the existence of paranormal beings, Kindred Spirits is the perfect show for an audience that is truly interested in ghost encounters. As you watch the show, you find yourself appreciating it for prioritizing emotional resolution over sensationalism. This fresh approach to ghost hunting is exactly why Kindred Spirits needs more seasons.

The Ghost Hunters on the Show Truly Care About These Spirits

Close

Over the course of 7 seasons, the Kindred Spirits team has tackled a wide variety of haunting cases in some of America’s most haunted homes and historical sites. But in every episode, Bruni and Berry aren’t just collecting evidence — they’re uncovering the stories of these kindred spirits that they encounter. This brings in an emotionally complex element to the show and gives the viewers a reason to get invested beyond just the initial shock or horror value.

In an interview with 1428 Elm, Bruni shared that she and Berry believed that ghosts remain in the human world for a reason. For instance, during season 2, the ghost hunters come across a spirit who was stuck there because of their name being misspelled on their headstone. Bruni and Berry know that things as small as these keep certain spirits from finding peace. So, every episode of the show revolves around the quest to find out who these spirits are, why they are here, and what they can do to help them. This way, the solution isn’t just for the client, it’s also a way for the team to help these lingering ghosts move along into the other realm.

The Show Taps Into the Past Lives of These Spirits

Another emotional moment in the show was the Season 4 premiere, when the team was investigating an abandoned schoolhouse in Iowa. The place was rumored to be haunted by a young girl who would stand in a window and wave to people who would pass by. Instead of just banishing her from the place, the team dug deep into why her spirit had remained tied to the school for so long.

The addition of psychic medium Chip Coffey in Kindred Spirits Season 4 added another layer of emotional depth to the show. Known for his time on shows such as Paranormal State and Psychic Kids, Coffey directly communicates with spirits and gives the ghost hunters the answers they are searching for. Coffey’s presence ensures that the families involved in the process receive the closure they need to move on. In a number of episodes on the show, Coffey has helped individuals contact their deceased loved ones to help them move on. Coffey’s empathetic approach complements the way Bruni and Berry approach ghost hunting and makes the show a standout in the paranormal genre.

Amy Bruni and Adam Berry Are The Perfect Hosts

The two ghost hunters are anything but amateurs when it comes to paranormal investigation. Collectively, the two of them have over a decade of experience through Ghost Hunters, one of the most famous paranormal investigation shows of all time. Since Bruni and Berry have spent a lot of time working and exploring haunted locations together, their chemistry is what makes Kindred Spirits work. This kind of connection is extremely important when you’re dealing with haunted locations, where trust and teamwork are everything.

Together, Coffey, Bruni, and Berry have tackled some of the most challenging hauntings, including the infamous Conjuring House. During Kindred Spirits Season 4, Episode 2, Bruni and Berry reunited with the Perron family, who were haunted by aggressive spirits back in the 70s, to investigate their haunted house’s current activity. Their story inspired The Conjuring (2013), which went on to become one of the most successful horror movies of all time.

During their investigation, not only did the team come in equipped with all the latest equipment to capture evidence that the house was still haunted, but Bruni and Berry’s compassionate approach to the investigation really helps you understand that these spirits have a story of their own. Their investigation at the Conjuring House is a testament to their credibility as paranormal experts. This is one of the biggest reasons why Kindred Spirits needs to be renewed for Season 8.

What ‘Kindred Spirits’ Season 8 Can Be About And Why It Deserves a Comeback

Image via Travel Channel

The show's raw and humane emotion-driven ghost-hunting has earned Kindred Spirits a strong viewership from paranormal enthusiasts. This is exactly why the show needs to return for another season, despite no announcement from the Travel Channel yet. After the success of their episode at the Conjuring House, Season 8 has the potential to take the ghost hunters to other locations notorious for their paranormal activity. The Stanley Hotel in Colorado or The Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles, for instance, could make for some of the show’s most chilling episodes. Considering the dark history of these locations, the team could bring their unique and humane approach to uncovering the stories behind some of America’s most terrifying hauntings. This would not only be entertaining for paranormal enthusiasts but also continue the show’s tradition of helping spirits find peace.

While there’s no shortage of paranormal reality shows out there, Kindred Spirits stands out for its authenticity. By adding true crime elements and historical tragedies into the mix, Kindred Spirits can take the traditional ghost-hunting format to a whole new level. Investigating locations such as the Villisca Axe Murder House or the Lizzie Borden House can help the team address the paranormal and emotional fallout from these dark events. Not just that, if Kindred Spirits returns for Season 8, the show can return to past investigations and check in on families and locations they've previously helped. This follow-up approach could be a compelling way to see how their clients have been doing, and whether the spirits are still stuck there. Not to mention that it would give the show a fresh angle for viewers who have been around since its debut. Obviously, since the premiere of Kindred Spirits in 2016, ghost-hunting technology has significantly advanced. This can make way for Bruni, Berry, and Coffey to revisit previous cases and locations with equipment like enhanced thermal cameras and better digital recorders that can provide clearer, more detailed evidence.

Kindred Spirits Season 7 concluded in 2023 and after its conclusion, there has been no update on Season 8 as yet. Previous episodes of the show are available to stream on Discovery Plus.

Watch on Discovery+