There's something about a paranormal documentary reality show that draws people in, be it a curiosity about the afterlife, the thrill of anticipating a jump scare, or something to point at and deride for how fake one deems it to be (helpful hint: as long as you're still watching the program, the network doesn't care about your derision). The thing is, there isn't all that much that separates one from another; investigators descend upon a haunted location, pull out their technical gadgets and/or a person "in tune" with the spirit world, face a jump-scare or two, and generally declare the episode a win in proving the existence of spirits.

So it takes a different hook to separate your Ghost Hunters from your Ghost Adventure, which is where Kindred Spirits comes in. The series features Amy Bruni and Adam Berry, paranormal TV veterans from Ghost Hunters, and psychic Chip Coffey. What's different about Kindred Spirits is that there is no interest in convincing the viewer that the paranormal is real. Instead, they go in acknowledging it is real, and their goal is to help the families and the spirits with an emotional investment in understanding why the spirits can't move on, and either helping them to do so or working as a mediator of sorts to help the living and the dead coexist in the same location. But when a spirit doesn't want their help, it can be horrifying.

'Kindred Spirits' "The Shadow of Death" Episode Takes Place in "One of the Most Haunted Places on Earth"

Louisville, Kentucky is home to "the most terrifying building in America": Waverly Hills Sanatorium. Opening in 1910, the isolated medical center housed up to 400 patients afflicted with tuberculosis. Prior to the development of an antibiotic in the early 1960s, tuberculosis was a death sentence. The actual number of deaths in the building is unknown, with estimates as low as 6,000, and up to more than 50,000. And many of those souls have stuck around.

Season 3 of Kindred Spirits saw Bruni and Berry called in by the current owner, Tina Mattingly, to investigate the paranormal activity in "The Shadow of Death." Mattingly knew what she was signing up for when she purchased the property, being well aware of its infamous reputation. What she didn't sign up for was the unsettling incident on the fourth floor: chaotic howling and cackling, followed by a loud, piercing shriek from an aggressive, tangible presence.

Berry and Bruni Aren't Welcome in 'Kindred Spirits' "The Shadow of Death"