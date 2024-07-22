The Big Picture Kinds of Kindness exceeded $10 million at the global box office.

The film limps behind Poor Things' success last year.

Critical praise for the divisive film has been high, showcasing Lanthimos's ability to operate at multiple speeds throughout his career.

After an entire month in theaters, Yorgos Lanthimos' latest mind-bending project, Kinds of Kindness, has finally edged passed $10 million at the worldwide box office. This comes following recent small takings per day that have seen the film slowly trickle toward its goal, with the film's reported budget of $15 million looking less and less likely to be achieved. However, as with many movies of this ilk, subsequent sales on both digital and physical media can prove fruitful, especially given the likely word-of-mouth spread for a project with such unique quirks.

In recent years, the enigmatic Lanthimos, alongside the likes of Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe, has proven quite the force to be reckoned with in the world of low-budget worldwide releases. After the enormous Academy Award-winning triumph of The Favourite, it was the turn of Poor Things to find its footing at the box office, with high critical praise and certain viral scenes sending the film toward a worldwide gross of over $100 million. This may not seem like a lot, but, for a film made for only $35 million, and considering its lack of a pre-existing IP that seems almost integral for financial success in 2024, Poor Things certainly exceeded expectations.

'Kinds of Kindness' Broke a Very Impressive Record

Despite only just earning $10 million in a single month, Kinds of Kindness can be considered a fair success for its production and distribution teams. The film officially delivered the biggest per-theater average of the year, and currently sits second in the list of the Top 2024 Limited Release Movies at the Domestic Box Office. The movie earned just shy of $5 million in this category, falling short of the over $5 million made by Wicked Little Letters.

Kinds of Kindness, even for Lanthimos, is a uniquely structured, poetic trio of shorts that can fairly be considered divisive. Despite this, critical praise for the film has been easy to find, including from Collider's own Chase Hutchinson, who said, "There may come a time when Lanthimos has to figure out what cinematic identity he wants to have, but this latest film shows he’s got multiple speeds at which to operate. The shifting of gears in his career might not always have been seamless, but his kicking it all back up a notch could not be more welcome to see. When he ends it all with one final dark punchline, proving to be one of his cruelest closing shots, it feels like a statement that he isn’t here to be confined by his more mainstream success. While he was far from dead like the corpses in this film, Kinds of Kindness feels like Lanthimos is himself coming back to life once more."

Kinds of Kindness has surpassed $10 million at the global box office. You can still grab tickets for the movie in theaters right now.

