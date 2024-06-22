The award-winning team of Poor Things has returned with their much-awaited Kinds of Kindness – a twisted, absurdist anthology film that fans have been long waiting for. Yorgos Lanthimos once again helms the project as the director and reunites with Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, and Margaret Qualley, and ropes in new and equally brilliant cast members like Jesse Plemons, Mamoudou Athie, and Hong Chau. Co-written by Lanthimos and his frequent collaborator, Efthymis Filippou, Kinds of Kindness is an anthology of three different stories but interconnected by theme. Billed as a dark comedy, the surrealist film explores significant themes of “power, control, free will, and the dynamics of human relationships.”

Following a glowing reception at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, Kinds of Kindness is set to hit the big screen this June. So, while you wait, here’s everything you can learn about the film’s cast and the characters they play in Lanthimos’s much-awaited follow-up to Poor Things.

Emma Stone

Rita, Liz and Emily

In “The Death of R.M.F.,” Rita is another person in a similar situation to Robert, where she also seems to be controlled by someone.

In "R.M.F. Is Flying," Liz is Daniel’s wife who is lost at sea. Then she magically reappears but with very different traits and mannerisms, making her husband suspect that she might be an imposter. So, Liz must prove her love for him.

In "R.M.F. Eats a Sandwich," Emily is the central character who abandons her husband and daughter to tread on the heels of a cult leader, Omi. Tasked with finding an elusive savior who would bring people back to life, Emily partners up with Andrew.

Emma Stone stars as Rita, Liz, and Emily. Kinds of Kindness marks her fourth collaboration with Yorgos Lanthimos after The Favourite, Poor Things, and the short film, The Bleat (premiered at the 2023 NY Film Festival). The director-actress duo will reunite with their next project, Bugonia, an English remake of a 2003 Korean film. The two-times Academy Award-winning actress recently starred in the black comedy thriller series, The Curse. Some of her other notable film roles include La La Land, Easy A, Zombieland, and The Amazing Spider-Man. Stone will next appear in Ari Aster’s Western black comedy, Eddington, and guest star in the comedy series, Fantasmas, which she is also producing.

Jesse Plemons

Robert, Daniel, and Andrew

In “The Death of R.M.F.,” Robert is a submissive, corporate lackey who practically lets his boss keep him under his thumb. Every aspect of Robert’s life is controlled by his boss, from what he wears and what he should eat to whom he marries and how his relationship with his wife should be.

In “R.M.F. Is Flying,” Daniel is a policeman and a husband grieving his wife’s disappearance. But when she miraculously resurfaces, Daniel is not convinced it’s his wife who was lost at sea. So he gets her to prove her love for him in brutal ways.

In "R.M.F. Eats a Sandwich,” Andrew is a member of a spiritual cult who partners up with a woman named Emily to serve their cult leader duo and find a faith healer with superior powers.

Academy Award-nominated Jesse Plemons stars as Robert, Daniel, and Andrew. His portrayal of the three characters earned him the Best Actor award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Plemons had his breakout role in NBC’s Friday Night Lights, following which he appeared in several acclaimed films, like Bridge of Spies, The Post, Judas and the Black Messiah, and Martin Scorsese’s latest, Killers of the Flower Moon. His role in The Power of Dog earned him critical acclaim, including Academy Award and BAFTA nominations. His notable television roles include Fargo Season 2 and Max’s Love & Death. Plemons will be next seen in Netflix’s Zero Day, co-starring Robert De Niro and Lizzy Caplan.

Willem Dafoe

Raymond, George, and Omi

In "The Death of R.M.F.," Raymond is Robert’s overpowering boss who assumes complete control of Raymond’s life, from how he looks and how his relationship with his wife should be, until one day Raymond stops listening.

The character George appears in the second segment, "R.M.F. Is Flying.”

In "R.M.F. Eats a Sandwich," Omi is a spiritual guru who leads a cult with his partner. He tasks Emily and Andrew to search for a savior with special powers.

Succeeding his stellar performance in Poor Things, Willem Dafoe reunites with Lanthimos and portrays all three characters - Raymond, George, and Omi. He earned widespread recognition as Green Goblin in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man films and is most noted for his roles in films like Shadow of the Vampire, At Eternity’s Gate, and The Florida Project, all of which earned him Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor. Dafoe is known for collaborating with filmmakers like Paul Schrader, Lars von Trier, Wes Anderson, and Robert Eggers, and portraying diverse and complex characters in arthouse and independent films such as Nymphomaniac and The Lighthouse.

Kinds of Kindness marks the actor’s first release of 2024, following which he will be seen in Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Eggers’ Nosferatu, and will reunite with Anderson in their sixth project, The Phoenician Scheme.

Hong Chau

Sarah, Sharon, and Aka

Academy Award nominee Hong Chau also stars in each segment. She plays Sarah, Robert’s wife, in "The Death of R.M.F.”; Sharon in "R.M.F. Is Flying," and Omi’s partner and cult leader Aka in "R.M.F. Eats a Sandwich."

Chau received widespread critical acclaim for her performance in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, which earned her an Academy Award and BAFTA nominations. She has starred in major roles in hit television shows like Big Little Lies, Watchmen, Homecoming, Poker Face, and The Night Agent. Her other notable film roles include Downsizing, Driveways, Showing Up, and The Menu, and will be next seen in Doug Liman’s The Instigators alongside her Downsizing co-star Matt Damon, and will also appear in Kyle Balda’s all-star mystery comedy Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie.

Margaret Qualley

Vivian, Martha, and Twins Ruth and Rebecca