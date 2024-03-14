The Big Picture Emma Stone's new film with Yorgos Lanthimos, Kinds of Kindness, premieres June 21.

The actress has collaborated with the director on multiple projects over the years.

Kinds of Kindness also stars Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn, Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe.

Just after Emma Stone won yet another Academy Award, her return is right around the corner, with Searchlight Pictures confirming that Kinds of Kindness will premiere in theaters on June 21. The upcoming movie will mark yet another collaboration between the actress and Yorgos Lanthimos, the filmmaker who directed the critically acclaimed Poor Things. Stone has worked alongside Lanthimos for the better part of the second half of her career, and the creative minds that produced such wonderful stories are teaming up once again for Kinds of Kindness, the unpredictable anthology confirmed to arrive in theaters much earlier than anticipated.

Alongside the announcement regarding when audiences can expect Kinds of Kindness to arrive on the big screen, Searchlight Pictures also took time to confirm the main cast of the anthology, who are set to tell three different stories in a contemporary setting. Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Schafer will be joining Stone in the upcoming project, while more details surrounding the nature of the stories that Lanthimos will portray on the screen remain under wraps. There's no telling what's going to happen in Kinds of Kindness, but taking a look at the filmmaker's previous work, it might be safe to say that it will be unconventional, yet profoundly emotional.

Plemons recently appeared in Killers of the Flower Moon, the Martin Scorsese feature that was also nominated for Best Picture in this year's Academy Award ceremony, alongside Poor Things. The actor stepped into the shoes of Thomas Bruce White Sr., a BOI agent leading the murder investigation within the Osage community's territory. On the other hand, Schafer was recently seen as Tigris Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The adaptation brought the literary prequel to the main Hunger Games franchise to life, with a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) rising through the ranks.

Lanthimos and Stone Continue Their Success Story

Kinds of Kindness will mark the third time Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone collaborate in a film together, after The Favourite and Poor Things proved that the dream team can take charge of diverse narratives. In The Favourite, Stone portrayed Abigail Hill, as the character found herself stuck in a love triangle alongside Lady Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz) and Queen Anne (Olivia Colman). In Poor Things, the actress played Bella Baxter, an adult woman getting to know the world again after she was brought back to life by Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Time will tell how Kinds of Kindness will measure against Lanthimos and Stone's previous work, with the anthology ready to hit the big screen this summer.

Kinds of Kindness hits theaters on June 21. Poor Things is streaming now on Hulu.

