The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub sits down with film editor Yorgos Mavropsaridis to talk about Kinds of Kindness.

Mavropsaridis discusses how he and Yorgos Lanthimos first began working together, the other films he's worked on, and how Kinds of Kindness compares to the edit of Poor Things.

He also talks about deleted scenes, the job of an editor, his experience working on Dogtooth and The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and more.

For nearly two decades, director Yorgos Lanthimos has enlisted the skills of Greek film editor Yorgos Mavropsaridis. The two first teamed up for commercials and continued with Lanthimos' 2005 drama, Kinetta, setting them on a path that would earn Mavropsaridis Oscar nominations for both The Favourite and Poor Things. They share a filmmaking language, which came in handy when whittling the auteur's most recent feature, Kinds of Kindness, in the edit. The anthology film, starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, required their well-established finesse to adapt it for its theatrical release, especially considering certain scenes could be considered "too extreme."

Kinds of Kindness isn't unlike Lanthimos' previous movies, which deal with heavy themes of control and power, but rather, they lean into those elements with three vignettes. In addition to Stone and Plemons, the characters are played by a rotating cast featuring Willem Dafoe, Hong Chau, Margaret Qualley, Mamoudou Athie, and Joe Alwyn. They tell three stories that are emotional and grotesque, unfolding in the absurdity that audiences have come to love from the director.

In this interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub at the Mediterranean Film Festival in Malta, Mavropsaridis talks about his first projects with Lanthimos and why his approach to filmmaking appealed to the editor over more mainstream prospects. He discusses the duties required of an editor, particularly when working alongside Lanthimos, bonding while working on Dogtooth, and why working on Kinds of Kindness was a trickier edit than Poor Things. He also talks about cutting scenes, his work with other directors, and tons more.

You can read the full conversation in the transcript below.

What Is the Objective of a Film Editor?

COLLIDER: What do you think would surprise people to learn about being an editor?

YORGOS MAVROPSARIDIS: An editor can be a manipulator who manipulates their feelings and thoughts. Because we're trying to immerse the viewer into a situation or an experience mainly, especially with Lanthimos’ films, we are, as a matter of fact, trying to project the film into their mind. So, all their thoughts and anticipations, everything that goes through their mind, it's a matter of the editing, putting in the codes for the viewer to interpret in his own way, of course, because he's putting his own personal opinions or expectations about what he's going to see. It's a two-way process. What you give to the audience is according to his personality or the way he thinks and interprets the situation.

What do you wish someone had told you earlier in your career about being an editor?

MAVROPSARIDIS: I was really prepared for everything that came. Even from film school, I was an editor. I never tried to be something else, so it was natural for me to go to this department and stay with that. People thought that I was talented when I edited in their fields. I was a very good assistant and positive towards their ideas. Early on, I understood that I have to know the person well in order to be able to work with them. And, of course, strangely enough, I kept my independence somehow in the way I think and the way I would like things to be done, but not against the DNA of the film or of the proposition that comes from the director.

From Commercials to Award-Winning Films Like 'Dogtooth'

"We have to do this differently. We have to find another way."

You started working with Yorgos very early on when he was doing commercials. At what point did you realize, “Wait a minute, he's very talented. He knows what he's doing?”

MAVROPSARIDIS: It's true. I was an experienced editor and quite successful before I met Yorgos. We have 20 years difference. I was already awarded in festivals for a couple of films and everything, but then, all these were mainstream films. There was no personality in them. There was no creativity, in a sense. So, when I met Yorgos, even in the commercials, he was trying to find his own speech, his own way of expressing his audiovisual capabilities. He's a genius somehow. So, yes, I was very interested in continuing to work with him, and I was lucky he took me over to do his first feature film, which was Kinetta. Then we bonded somehow on a different level when we did Dogtooth, which was so different from everything that I had seen before.

Also, the way he wants to approach the edit — the first thing he told me after I started editing was, he said, “We have to do this differently. We have to find another way,” which was not described, of course, by words. But I could see from his framings and from his subject matters, and from the way he gave me the script the day before shooting started in a different order of the scenes just to indicate that we were going to find the structure while editing. That's not the structure of the script. The script doesn't inform the editor, rather it’s a means of aesthetics or ideas that would lead us to something else. So, it would be an experiment. Also, I like working with him because we do experiment a lot. We're not satisfied with what we get after the first pass. We work a lot to bring it to a certain point, and then, of course, we like to experiment with different means of telling the story.

Of the films you worked on with him, which one changed the most in the editing room in ways you didn't expect?

MAVROPSARIDIS: I guess Dogtooth was one of them because we changed a lot of the structure. That was the beginning of finding our method, of finding the editing method in the sense that, because he doesn't want to do a descriptive representation of feeling, he somehow wants to discuss existential matters, like what is it to be a human being educated in a small environment like Dogtooth was, or how it is for some people in The Lobster? He places those rules. Then, The Killing of a Sacred Deer was very interesting for me because of all the feelings that came to the viewers, which are very strong. We showed this to women with children, and they were a bit frightened. I was really surprised by how that works and everything, and it was all because of the way one shot followed another and the way the sound came, or the music came or the sequence was created.

So, I was delighted because it was a matter of putting this piece together and creating something. Of course, it had the basis of the script, but it was mainly the way of presentation that created these feelings all over. That's my delight in experimenting with means of inducing, experience in the viewer, no matter what the script might say. To help them go through an experience, even if it's, like in the last film, a dark experience, a negative experience like Kinds of Kindness. But yes, it is an experience.

One of the things I don't think audiences realize is how long it takes to edit and how some edits may be easier than others. For something like Kinds of Kindness, how long did it actually take you to edit versus, say, Poor Things?

MAVROPSARIDIS: I guess Poor Things was maybe easier, in a sense, because we knew we had to find the character of Bella Baxter. We had to create with, of course, the material, we had the improvisation, they used a character that all the film was around that, right? On Kinds of Kindness, it was different because it was situations. And although the three different stories might seem different, they have common themes. What we tried to do was to indicate somehow that this character in the first part, which was, of course, the same actor, could be a different version in a part of its universe with the same actor, and then in the third, and also expand the situation. Of course, that was from the point of view of the oppressor and the oppressed, this power-control relationship. The second one was more about sacrifice and how far you're willing to sacrifice some of your body parts, also, to build that relationship. Then the third one, it got expanded to a team, a group of people who are controlled by specific gurus or a New Age teacher somehow with strange rules, as well, persuading them of that which is a common theme in these groups: immortality.

One of the things that Yorgos likes to talk about in his films is control. Is that something you guys talk about when you're editing?

MAVROPSARIDIS: The truth is we never talk about these things. Yorgos is a genius with audio and visuals. He doesn't expect you to answer questions, he expects you to see how he has shot it and find means to support it and maybe surprise him with new ideas about how the end will be created. It's not a matter of discussion between us. It's very tactical what we do, all the time. Of course, the results, he's happy new ideas or new depths of narrative have been formed when we edit — about the same subject, of course. It's not a matter of discussion, like, “This is about control,” or, “This is about sacrifice.” No, he wants to leave it open for you to put your interpretation and your own creativity into it.

You have edited many, many things besides your work with Yorgos. Obviously, in America, most people know you from your collaborations, but for people who are fans of your work, what are two or three films on your resume that you wish more people would see?

MAVROPSARIDIS: I was satisfied when I did Monos with Colombian director Alejandro Landes. I've also done a very nice small film with a Turkish guy, [Kaan Mujdeci], Sivas, about some fighting dogs, which premiered in Venice. Also, my previous collaborations with Greek filmmakers, Giorgos Panousopoulos for example. He made a film that was also premiered in Venice, Love Me Not?, and some other of his films. I can say that I'm happy that I have worked with a lot of Greek directors who are not very well known in the West, but they have taught me a lot of things about editing, about cinema, and about how to approach our work ethically.

With Kinds of Kindness, what scene or sequence did you end up having to spend the most time on because you were always tweaking it?

MAVROPSARIDIS: Mainly, the first story, on the whole, was the most difficult to give it less length and to take out certain events or scenes that we thought didn't say anything. There was a hard decision on how to present this character at a certain point because there was a sequence where he did some things, let’s say, to his wife that we understood later that would force the viewer to see him not in a nice way, so we had to take them out. Mainly the scenes that are difficult for us or we have to find a creative way to do them is when we try to shorten a series of scenes to make them into a sequence. That can be tricky in the sense that you have to find ways to connect separate pieces from different scenes, even in chronological order, but to make sure that people, without being explicit with the presentation, understand the meaning in the end. Although a lot of questions are being created during the viewing, in the end, we have to be sure that, yes, when the sequence finishes, everybody knows what this was about. He finds the puzzle pieces and puts them together.

Will We Ever See an Extended Cut of 'Kinds of Kindness'?

The film is about two hours and 40 minutes. I don't have a problem with the runtime, but a lot of people like two-hour movies. I'm just curious if you guys in the editing room were like aware because 2:40 is a lot.

MAVROPSARIDIS: It’s a lot. You’re right. We knew that would represent a problem, and that was also one of the hardest things for us to do because we knew we were satisfied with, let's say, a three-hour and 10-minute edit. But then we knew that could not be the situation. That would be okay if it were shown on a platform because people could stop it or break after the story. When it was decided that this was going to be presented in the cinema, we did our best, I believe, to be true to three stories and keep the length as minimal as possible. So, from 3:10, we went to 2:45. But I understand. Especially after watching the first two stories. The third one is longer than the others because it has two ideas that have to be explained and presented — first, the cult situation and then the test they do when somebody is not following the rules. So, a lot of things need to be explained. That would be the longest, and maybe, for some people, the most difficult to present. But we had to be true to Yorgos’ idea, to the film as it was.

It pains me because I know that there's a version over three hours. I'm not sure if Yorgos is the type of person who would allow the longer cut to ever be shown or if he's more like Stanley Kubrick, where if it's not in the movie, it's never gonna be seen.

MAVROPSARIDIS: Oh, it's true — if it's not in the movie, it's never going to be seen because they were conscious decisions. They had not only to do with the length but it had to do with the development of the character, the certain scenes, and also the degree of how much you want to torture your audience because there were some scenes that were more extreme. So, we thought, “Yes, maybe keep it less.” Of course, we always saw the deleted scenes on the DVD, so it's not going to be, “This is the director’s cut,” in any case. The one that comes out is Yorgos’ final cut, so it is his film in any case.

Kinds of Kindness is in theaters now. Check the link below for showtimes:

