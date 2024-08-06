The Big Picture Kinds of Kindness, a comedy-drama film by Yorgos Lanthimos, explores themes of destiny, identity, and spirituality through three interconnected stories.

The star-studded ensemble, including Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, delivers a mix of humor and unease in this absurd black comedy anthology.

Bonus features on the home release offer insight into the creation of Lanthimos's bizarre world, including deleted scenes and a making-of featurette.

Nearly a year since Yorgos Lanthimos debuted his Oscar-nominated darling Poor Things at the Venice International Film Festival, his follow-up film is coming home. Kinds of Kindness has set an August 27 release date on digital platforms with Blu-ray and DVD copies of the absurdist black comedy anthology hitting store shelves on October 8. It marks his fourth collaboration with Emma Stone, who stars opposite Jesse Plemmons and her on-screen father from Lanthimos's previous film Willem Dafoe in a triptych fable that has been described as both laugh-out-loud funny and deeply unsettling.

Kinds of Kindness follows a stacked ensemble of stars as separate characters in three different stories set in a dystopian reality all united in their theme of exploring the concept of kindness. One follows a man trying to break free from his destiny and forge his own path, while another follows a police officer whose wife re-enters his life after supposedly dying at sea, albeit with a different personality, and the final segment tracks a woman driven to find a special individual with an ability that will one day make them an unparalleled spiritual leader. The film is Lanthimos's first contemporary project since The Killing of a Sacred Deer and features his signature penchant for absurdism and imaginative storytelling about human behavior under different settings and circumstances.

In addition to the trio of Stone, Plemons, and Dafoe, Hong Chau, Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer also star in Lanthimos's latest, which he co-wrote with his regular collaborator Efthimis Filippou. The star-studded ensemble helped power the film to a strong 72% on Rotten Tomatoes, including an 8/10 from Collider's Chase Hutchinson following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Plemons scored the Best Actor award at the event for his performance, while Lanthimos was up for the coveted Palme d'Or, though he ultimately fell short against Sean Baker's Anora. On the financial end, however, the film couldn't keep up the momentum of Poor Things, but it did pull in $13.2 million globally.

Explore 'Kinds of Kindness' With New Special Features

Included in the home release of this package of three stories are also several bonus features to explore the creation of Lanthimos's bizarre new world. Chief among that content for those who want to dig deep is the making-of featurette "It Takes All Kinds: The Vision of Kinds of Kindness" which will go behind the scenes with the cast and crew. A few lingering questions from the film will be answered, including how the stylish costumes, the sets, music, and cinematography all complement the themes of the stories and, perhaps, what "R.M.F." actually stands for. It's billed as a direct window into Lanthimos's mindset while creating one of 2024's weirdest films. Also featured are two deleted scenes titled "Robert Ignores the SatNav" and "Liv Isn't Recognized" that give a peek at what didn't make it onto the big screen.

Kinds of Kindness comes home on digital platforms on August 27. DVD and Blu-ray releases will be available on October 8. Check out the trailer below.