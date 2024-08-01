The Big Picture Kinds of Kindness has reached $5 million at the domestic box office, showcasing impressive per-theater averages.

Despite falling short of its $15 million budget, the film outshines in its limited release performance.

The dark comedy-drama features a star-studded cast including Emma Stone and has received positive reception post debut at Cannes.

Despite barely clinging on at the domestic Box Office, Kinds of Kindness, the latest mind-bending experience from Yorgos Lanthimos, has officially reached $5 million at the US box office. This comes following a series of recent daily takings each in the thousands, combining to tip the movie over the milestone. Now sitting on over $12 million, Kinds of Kindness is still shy of its $15 million budget, made even more frustrating when compared to Lanthimos and Emma Stones' latest project, Poor Things. An awards darling, Poor Things had a budget of $35 million, considerably more than its successor, but alas, it earned over $117 million globally and became both a commercial and critical hit.

Kinds of Kindness, despite failing to reap the financial sowing of executives, has achieved impressive feats in some areas. The film officially delivered the biggest per-theater average of the year, and currently sits at first in the top 2024 limited release movies at the domestic Box Office. Also, for production company Searchlight, it is now their eleventh biggest US success of all time, sat between two other recent releases in Andrew Haigh's All of Us Strangers and Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins.

What is 'Kinds of Kindness' About?

Close

Lanthimos is known for his avant-garde productions, with this perhaps his most experimental. Split into three related but distinct stories,

à la an anthology film like New York Stories, Kinds of Kindness presents a dark twisted reality with deeply flawed but brilliantly comic characters. The film features the likes of Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hunter Schafer, and many others, and made its full debut at the recent Cannes Film Festival where it received a positive reception.

One such positive review was from Collider's own Chase Hutchinson, who said, "There may come a time when Lanthimos has to figure out what cinematic identity he wants to have, but this latest film shows he’s got multiple speeds at which to operate. The shifting of gears in his career might not always have been seamless, but his kicking it all back up a notch could not be more welcome to see. When he ends it all with one final dark punchline, proving to be one of his cruelest closing shots, it feels like a statement that he isn’t here to be confined by his more mainstream success. While he was far from dead like the corpses in this film, Kinds of Kindness feels like Lanthimos is himself coming back to life once more."

Kinds of Kindness has officially surpassed $5 million at the US Box Office. You can still just about grab tickets for the film right now.

Get Tickets