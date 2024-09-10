Even in Yorgos Lanthimos' more easily digestible and grounded ventures like The Favourite, you can confidently expect something gloriously peculiar. The Lobster and The Killing of a Sacred Deer, two outings that brought his works to a wider audience, are prime examples of Lanthimos' distinct conversational quirks. At first, you may think you'll never get used to the outlandish, otherworldly speech patterns and vocabulary choices. However, his performers commit and accept the form so fully that no more than a few minutes pass until you're entirely invested. After Poor Things raked in the Oscar nominations, including a Best Actress win for Emma Stone, many likely flocked to see the surprisingly immediate follow-up, Kinds of Kindness — especially now that it's streaming on Hulu. This one dives deep into Lanthimos' delightfully weird sensibility. It's a dark comedy that, in no way whatsoever, shies from the disturbing and psychologically uncomfortable. Deciphering it could be a difficult task, but fear not. We're here to break down the endings (yes, plural) of Kinds of Kindness.

What Is 'Kinds of Kindness' About?

Kinds of Kindness is told in three parts. While the three stories are completely separate, the main cast appear in different roles throughout, and you'll certainly pick up on some overarching themes. Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons are consistently front and center, delivering some of their best performances to date, strikingly devoted to the twisted perspectives of their three roles. Rounding out the recurring cast are Willem Dafoe, Hong Chau, Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn, and Mamoudou Athie. Then there's Yorgos Stefanakos as R.M.F., the only name that is repeated throughout. In an absurdist way, each part deals with love, intimate personal connections, and the often detrimental toll of devotion.

'The Death of R.M.F.' Blurs the Line Between Love and Obedience

Part 1 of 'Kinds of Kindness'

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Robert (Plemons) is utterly devoted to his ambiguous boss, Raymond (Dafoe). Raymond gave Robert his wife, Sarah (Chau), his car, his house, and virtually every valuable aspect of his life. In return, Robert follows every order Raymond commands, including what Robert eats and when he can have sex with Sarah. After Raymond has Robert purposefully get into a car accident, ramming a man named R.M.F. at an intersection (which he was recruited for, fully aware of the consequences), Robert is slightly injured but not fully hospitalized. This did not satisfy Raymond's desire, so he orders a re-do. This time, fearing that making the accident more extreme could fatally kill R.M.F., Robert refuses. So, Raymond "fires" Robert, cutting off further ties and any remaining connection, including the opportunity to sleep with Raymond and his lover, Vivian (Qualley). Robert's life falls apart. His wife leaves him, and he can't find his next path.

Robert woos Rita (Stone), using the same methods Raymond taught him. It seems to work, but then Rita ends up in the hospital. Robert discovers she's Raymond's new subject, and her accident was the successful completion of hitting R.M.F. with her car. Hoping to reunite with Raymond, Robert takes R.M.F. (who is unconscious from the accident) and repeatedly runs him over with his car, killing him. This satisfies Raymond's desire, and Robert is welcomed back into the embrace of Raymond and Vivian.

Can you imagine a more defeating scenario? You finally escape the grip of your vilipender, but rather than healing from there, it seems as though your vindication caused an avalanche of grief in your life. In terms of abusive relationships, despite Robert reaching a scenario of relative comfort (the embrace of his authoritarians), this one fills the role of the cyclical dilemma perfectly. Robert brings himself back to square one, only now he has less than before he attempted freedom. Immediate comfort is achieved, but to what end? The emptiness will continue, and the doubt brought upon by his unquestioned servitude will likely grow from here.

'R.M.F. Is Flying' Puts Proving Oneself to the Most Gruesome Tests

Part 2 of 'Kinds of Kindness'

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Daniel (Plemons), a police officer, has recently lost his wife, Liz (Stone), who went missing in the ocean. R.M.F., a helicopter pilot, rescues Liz, returning her seemingly unscathed. Daniel watches her closely and becomes overwhelmed with paranoia, suspecting that the woman who has come back to him is an impostor. Her shoes no longer fit, their cat's behavior toward her has shifted, and she suddenly loves chocolate, something she once detested. "Liz" tells Daniel she's pregnant. He makes her leave and goes off the deep end from there. During a traffic stop, Daniel spontaneously shoots the passenger (Alwyn) in the hand and, in a disturbing fit, licks up his blood. Daniel and "Liz" remain together, despite increasing discomfort. "Liz" recounts a strange dream to her father (Dafoe) and tells her doctor that Daniel beat her (for which she blames his medication). Daniel begins demanding self-mutilation from his suspected wife. First, he says he wants her to cut off a finger for him to eat (previously, he had been refusing meals in protest). She obliges, and, when Daniel asks for more, she complies again, this time removing her liver. Daniel comes home to "Liz" deceased. Moments later, the real Liz (an identical woman also played by Stone) arrives at the door, and she and Daniel lovingly embrace.

Two truths are running side by side. In the fantastical realm, Daniel is suspicious of the woman who returned. Believing something nefarious is occurring, he puts her to the test of intense physical demands. She obliges, cutting off and out parts of her body to her eventual demise. In the end, his suspicion is rewarded, and the death of the "impostor" magically brings home his true wife. Adjusted to the lens of reality, this is a man overcome with dissatisfaction — personal shortcomings that are then projected onto his spouse. Self-reflection and improvement being too high a mountain, he lashes out at his wife with impossible expectations. Her life becomes burdened by the need to please and prove her love to her husband, ultimately destroying her. If you merge the two versions, you get a man who has justified his abuse through delusion.

Because the story switches between Daniel and Liz's perspectives, what we're meant to believe is intentionally left up in the air. Was Daniel suffering from a form of psychotic break, or did something supernatural or sinister occur? In Liz's dream, dogs lived as we do, keeping humans as pets. Her revelation from the dream: "It's better to eat something that's always available when you're hungry than to depend on something that runs out early every morning." As the credits roll, we see dogs living like people. While the driving action comes from Daniel, Liz's dream offers the purest view into how this type of abuse persists. Daniel is the perpetrator; his calmness and calculated moves aren't persuasive enough to cloud that reality. His wife has managed to endure the abuse in whatever way she can — in this case, justifying her husband's actions as the best scenario for which she can reliably hope.

'R.M.F. Eats a Sandwich' Blends Purity and Toxicity

Part 3 of 'Kinds of Kindness'

Image via Searchlight Pictures

OMI (Dafoe) and AKA (Chau) lead a cult. Their devotees are bound by sexual intercourse and intensely intimate relationships with OMI and AKA, and they hold stringent beliefs about toxins. Cult members Emily (Stone) and Andrew (Plemons) are paired together and tasked with finding a woman who meets strict criteria — the most important being that they have a deceased twin sister and she can reanimate the dead. After failed attempts at finding the suitor, they're approached by Rebecca (Qualley), who somehow knows of the prophecy. She insists her twin sister, Ruth, is the woman they're looking for.

Emily visits her estranged daughter and husband, Joseph (Alwyn). After spiking her drink, Joseph rapes Emily. Andrew informs OMI and AKA, and they attempt "decontamination" on Emily. When it fails, Emily is kicked out of the cult. Emily visits Rebecca, who promptly kills herself, fulfilling the "deceased twin" prophecy. Emily cuts a stray dog to justify visiting Ruth's veterinarian clinic. Miraculously, the dog's wound is swiftly healed after Ruth's touch. Emily drugs Ruth and brings her to the morgue where, even while mostly incapacitated, she brings a corpse back to life (it's R.M.F., by the way). Emily celebrates with a dance before bringing Ruth to OMI and AKA, but her reckless driving causes a crash, and Ruth is killed before they arrive. As the credits roll, R.M.F. eats a sandwich, getting ketchup on his shirt where his initials are stitched.

By far, R.M.F. Eats a Sandwich requires the greatest suspension of disbelief. Every entry deals in huge asks — demands that will satisfy a figurehead. Here, the subjects must find an illusive person who's prophesied to bear the ability to raise the dead. Moreover, it works. Emily's belief in Ruth is actualized, and Ruth brings R.M.F. back to life. Resurrection, in and of itself, represents the highest form of miracle. There's more to look into than the fantasy element, though. The water deserves special attention. Everyone in the cult is obsessed with the notion of contamination, and, at their weakest moments, they're overcome with thirst. Only water from their leaders can quench their thirst, and the water they're allowed to drink has been blessed by OMI and AKA's tears. There's something almost biblical about this act — their suffering results in the blessing of their followers. Sacrifice leads to sustenance. As Kinds of Kindness ponders elements of abuse and control being misconstrued for love and nurturing, this section may be its indictment of religion and its culpability in this type of deception.

What Is 'Kinds of Kindness' Trying to Say?

Close

Kinds of Kindness is a complex web to untangle, and it's entirely possible that we're not meant to make total sense of it all. Dogs, feet, drugs, hunger, thirst, and so much more are recurring elements -- imagery that could simply be a visual thread to unite the stories. What remains true throughout is this: desperation to appease, in the hopes of being loved and accepted, is an inevitably faulty and often perilous path. Parallels of action make it apparent that common threads are meant to be found in the characters of each story. Everything begins with R.M.F. arriving at Raymond's house for what seems to be a casting call. The role: allowing Robert to crash into him with his car, something Rita will accomplish later on. Then, the final part ends with Emily crashing her car, which kills Ruth in the passenger seat. Although for separate purposes, the driving was done in an attempt to appease a leader, and both would result in serious injury or death.

Lanthimos has clarified that R.M.F. stands for nothing in particular and represents no specific individual. He's a constant meant to remind us that, although the stories are standalone, an interconnected lesson can be gleaned. Kindness, as the title posits, can easily become misconstrued with control. The uncomfortably hilarious moments paired with gruesome circumstances seem to wink at the irony, suggesting that "Kinds of Kindness" could be interchangeable with "Types of Tyranny," or maybe "Services of Selfishness," or some other string of alliteration that makes us question our devotions and demands.

Kinds of Kindness is currently streaming on Hulu in the U.S.

WATCH ON HULU