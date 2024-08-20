The Big Picture Collider is hosting a special screening for audiences' last chance to experience Yorgos Lanthimos' Kinds of Kindness on the big screen.

Led by Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, this anthology of stories explores absurdism and human connection.

See below for details on how to join us for a special screening in Los Angeles on August 27. All guests will be provided popcorn and a soda.

In celebration of Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest feature, Kinds of Kindness, available on digital platforms on 8/27 and Blu-ray and DVD on Oct. 8, Collider is teaming up with Searchlight Pictures to offer our readers and fans of the film one last chance to catch this dark comedy in theaters. Read on for full details.

In addition to Lanthimos’ trademark absurdism and themes of human connection, Kinds of Kindness tells its anthology of stories through an ensemble cast, reuniting the director with several actors from previous projects. Leading this trio of short films are Oscar-winner Emma Stone (Poor Things) and Jesse Plemons (Civil War), whose Lanthimos debut (though not his last) earned him Cannes’ Best Actor award, as multiple characters who face bizarre scenarios. They’re supported by Willem Dafoe (Poor Things), Hong Chau (Asteroid City), Margaret Qualley (Poor Things), Mamoudou Athie (Elemental), Joe Alwyn (The Favourite), and Hunter Schafer (Cuckoo).

On top of an exciting last moviegoing experience, we'll be sharing some of the bonus features, a featurette titled "It Takes All Kinds: The Vision of Kinds of Kindness," that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the movie. From costumes to sets to quite possibly the discovery of what RMF stands for, this isn't one you want to miss. As an added bonus (on top of that bonus), Collider is giving away some cool movie-related swag — but we'll keep that part to ourselves for now!

‘Kinds of Kindness’ Screening Details

If you’re in the Los Angeles area, come join us for your last chance to see Kinds of Kindness in a theater. This special screening will take place on Tuesday, August 27, at the Landmark Westood Theater. The movie will begin at 7 pm, with no Q&A to follow. All guests will be treated to popcorn and a soda!

How to Get ‘Kinds of Kindness’ Tickets

For your chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get a seat. We'll be contacting the winners in the days leading up to August 27, so keep an eye out.

