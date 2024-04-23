The Big Picture Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone's Kinds of Kindness is a triptych fable featuring three different compelling tales.

The film reunites Lanthimos with Stone and scribe Efthimis Filippou, known for their quirky storytelling style.

With a star-studded ensemble cast, the movie promises strong performances and a grounded vision, premiering at Cannes and releasing in June.

Among the highly anticipated films coming out this year is Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone’s next collaboration, Kinds of Kindness. The anthology film is gearing up for its upcoming Cannes Film Festival debut and has been rolling out marketing materials to hype fans. From an enchanting trailer to the intriguing bloodied poster, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to tease fans. Now, the first image from the film has been unveiled on the movie’s Instagram page which sees Emma Stone and Joe Alwyn sharing a moment. While the image does not evoke a rosy picture, sparks are certainly flying between their characters and it’ll be intriguing to see their chemistry in the upcoming flick.

‘Kinds of Kindness’ Tells Three Different Stories

Describes as a “triptych fable” Lanthimos has put together three different tales in this anthology that marks his first contemporary feature since The Killing of a Sacred Deer. The movie follows a policeman who is alarmed after his missing-at-sea wife returns home and seems like a different person; a choiceless man, who tries to take control of his life and a woman determined to find a specific person with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.

Lanthimos previously described telling three different stories “with four or five actors who play one part in each story, so they all play three different parts. It was almost like making three films, really." The movie reunites Lanthimos not only with frequent collaborator and Oscar-winner Stone but also with Oscar-nominated scribe Efthimis Filippou, who previously collaborated with the fame director on a number of acclaimed projects like The Favourite, Dogtooth, The Lobster among others. The two have a penchant for telling stories with quirk and strong themes, which is also reflected in the first trailer that introduces fans to a fun bright world with very relatable characters.

On the cast front Kinds of Kindness has an ensemble unlike any other including Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer, among others. With compelling talents all around, Kinds of Kindness is certain to have good performances, writing, and a grounded vision.

Kinds of Kindness will have its world premiere at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival and is scheduled to be released in the United States on June 21. You can check out the new image above.