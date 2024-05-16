The Big Picture The poster for Kinds of Kindness features floating faces of the cast, a twist on the common movie poster trope.

Kinds of Kindness reunites Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe from Poor Things and introduces new cast members like Jesse Plemons.

The film, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, follows three characters in unique situations and is set to release on June 21, 2024.

The newest poster for a 2023 Oscar winner's next film takes one of the most common complaints about modern movie posters to the extreme. Searchlight Pictures unveiled a new poster for Yorgos Lanthimos' Kinds of Kindness, which shows not just floating heads but floating faces for all its cast members. It's well-known that movie posters, particularly for superhero movies, opt for posters with floating heads of their cast instead of action or full-body shots. While it will likely never be known if Searchlight is actively poking fun at one of the most talked about poster tropes of the modern age, or just putting their spin on it, this new Kinds of Kindness poster has an undeniable style.

2023 was a big year for Lanthimos, who directed Poor Things, which went on to win four Oscars and be nominated in seven other categories at the 2024 Academy Awards. Emma Stone took home the gold for Best Performance By A Lead Actress for her role as Bella Baxter, and now she's teaming up with Lanthimos once more for another powerhouse project. Willem Dafoe, who played Godwin Baxter in Poor Things, is also reuniting with Lanthimos in Kinds of Kindness, a project that has climbed up the leaderboard for many as one of the year's most anticipated movies.

What Do We Know About ‘Kinds of Kindness’?

Image via Searchlight Pictures

While Stone and Dafoe are returning from Poor Things to work with Lanthimos once more in Kinds of Kindness, there are several intriguing new additions to the cast. Jesse Plemons, who has already appeared in A24's Civil War this year and starred opposite Elizabeth Olsen in 2023's Love and Death will star in Kinds of Kindness, as well as other stars such as Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, and Margaret Qualley. While Lanthimos did not pen the script for Poor Things, he does have a writing credit for Kinds of Kindness along with Efthimis Fillippou. Kinds of Kindness will follow three characters — a man who seeks to break free from his predetermined path, a cop whose life is turned upside down when his wife mysteriously returns home after drowning, and a woman searching for her prophesized spiritual guide. Lanthimos put himself on the radar in a big way in 2023 and the world is eager to see how he follows up his extraordinary success.

Kinds of Kindness arrives in theaters this summer on June 21. Check out the new poster above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and also watch Lanthimos' recent Oscar-winning film Poor Things on Hulu.

WATCH ON HULU