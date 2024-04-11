The Big Picture Fans eagerly await Yorgos Lanthimos & Emma Stone's new film Kinds of Kindness premiering at Cannes. The poster sets an intriguing tone.

The anthology movie follows three unique stories and features a stellar ensemble cast. The concept promises another outstanding piece.

Kinds of Kindness reunites Lanthimos with his trusted team, offering a contemporary US setting with unexpected twists.

After a smashing Oscar win with Poor Things fans can’t wait to see what director Yorgos Lanthimos and actor Emma Stone do next, and they do not have to wait long as their next feature Kinds of Kindness is already on the way to premiere at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. The movie has an exceptional ensemble cast and will be an anthology marking the Greek filmmaker’s first contemporary film since 2017s The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

In anticipation of the premiere, the movie has unveiled a new poster, which is quite minimal yet very effective. It sees two pairs of hands, one holding another and blood smeared on them. While it gives away nothing, it sets a very intriguing tone for the film. The movie reunites Lanthimos with Oscar-nominated scribe Efthimis Filippou. The pair frequently collaborate and has created features like The Favourite, Dogtooth, The Lobster, and The Killing of a Sacred Deer. It’ll be fascinating to see what they bring about this time. By the looks of the previously released teaser, it looks like a fun, bright world that will take unexpected turns.

What’s ‘Kinds of Kindness’ About?

Close

The anthology movie described as a “triptych fable” follows three separate stories, a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a woman looking for a special person, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader, and a policeman who is worried that his missing ar sea wife has returned but seems to be a different person. With a compelling concept coupled with Lanthimos’ storytelling prowess the movie will be another outstanding piece.

The movie also reunites the director with his other frequent collaborators, he previously revealed “It’s a contemporary film, set in the US – three different stories, with four or five actors who play one part in each story, so they all play three different parts. It was almost like making three films, really." The movie cast Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Schafer, among others. With compelling talents on and off the screen, the film will be one to watch out for. Whether it recreates the success of Poor Things, remains to be seen.

Kinds of Kindness will have its world premiere at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival and is scheduled to be released in the United States on June 21. You can check out the new poster below and learn more about the film with our guide above.