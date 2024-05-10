The Big Picture Upcoming anthology film, Kinds of Kindness, reunites Yorgos Lanthimos with his frequent collaborators.

The movie features three different stories, with an ensemble cast including Emma Stone.

World premiere at Cannes Film Festival, US release on June 21.

Fans are excited for Yorgos Lanthimos’ upcoming anthology feature Kinds of Kindness. The movie reunites the celebrated director with many of his frequent collaborators including Emma Stone, who recently won an Oscar for her performance as Bella Baxter in the director’s Poor Things. This time around Lanthimos brings an ensemble of compelling performers to tell three different stories.

While the initial teaser excited fans major details are being kept under wraps. As the movie nears its Cannes Film Festival debut more looks are coming out to further hype the audience. A new teaser sees many shades of Stone surfacing as she’s seen dancing, a bit frustrated, driving to a date, and being bewildered among other things in the short clips. Along with showcasing the actor’s acting range in a single film the clip also doubles down on various shades her characters has, intriguing fans further.

What’s ‘Kinds of Kindness’ About?

Described as a “triptych fable” Lanthimos has put together three different tales in this anthology feature. In three major storylines, the movie follows a policeman who is alarmed after his missing-at-sea wife returns home and seems like a different person; a woman determined to find a specific person with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader and a choiceless man, who tries to take control of his life.

Lanthimos previously described his experience of making this feature as making three different films. He explained that “with four or five actors who play one part in each story, so they all play three different parts. It was almost like making three films, really." The movie has an ensemble unlike any other including Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer, among others. Lanthimos directs from a script he co-wrote with Efthimis Filippou.

The previously released trailer did not give away any plot details but gave us a taste of the visual delight this film will be as it oscillates between color and black-and-white photography, something we also saw in Poor Things. While previously released images also gave us the idea of chemistry between the characters. With compelling talents all around, Kinds of Kindness is certain to have good performances, writing, and a grounded vision.

Kinds of Kindness will have its world premiere at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival and is scheduled to be released in the United States on June 21. You can check out the new teaser below and get more details about the film with our guide here.