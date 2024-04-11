The Big Picture Kinds of Kindness, from the director of Oscar-winning Poor Things, boasts a star-studded cast for a mind-bending summer release.

Emma Stone shines alongside Willem Dafoe in Yorgos Lanthimos' latest creation, set to hit theaters on June 21.

The film is first set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month.

Following the colossal success of his 2023 dark comedy Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos’ next film is showing off its impressive cast ahead of a highly anticipated release on June 21. Searchlight Pictures first reveled the new teaser for Kinds of Kindness on X/Twitter, which shows star Emma Stone dancing along with some new footage of her other co-stars. This teaser also serves as an announcement that Kinds of Kindness is an Official Selection at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

The anticipation for Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness has reached all-time highs coming off such a successful Oscar campaign for Poor Things. The film was second only to Oppenheimer in Award wins, bringing home the trophy for Best Hair and Makeup, Production Design, Costume Design, and Best Actress in a Leading Role for Emma Stone’s performance. Many felt these were categories that would likely be awarded to Barbie, but Poor Things ultimately came out on top with four very deserving wins at the Oscars out of an impressive 11 nominations.

Who Is in the 'Kinds of Kindness' Cast?

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Lanthimos' Poor Things assembled a remarkable cast consisting of Stone and Mark Ruffalo, who each received acting nominations for their performance, along with Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Vicki Pepperdine, and more. Both Stone and Dafoe are reuniting with the director to star in Kinds of Kindness, with new additions such as Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, and Hunter Schafer. Kinds of Kindness is set to be just as mind-bending as Lanthimos' previous film, and with another star-studded cast, the summer release is almost certainly angling for another strong run during the 2025 awards season.

At age 68, Dafoe is showing no signs of slowing down, starring in five films in 2023 alone, with even more lined up in the future. He has received four acting nominations in his career, going back all the way to 1987 and most recently in 2019, but has yet to bring home the gold. If Dafoe continues working with Lanthimos, a win for Best Performance could be in his near future, given the director has such a profound talent for getting the most out of a cast. Another intriguing prospect is Plemons, who is on a strong run of recent projects and performances with Love and Death, Killers of the Flower Moon, and already receiving acclaim for his role in Alex Garland's Civil War.

Kinds of Kindness premieres in theaters this summer on June 21. For those who want to scratch the Lanthimos itch in the meantime, Poor Things is streaming on Hulu in the U.S. The Kinds of Kindness Cannes teaser can be found below.