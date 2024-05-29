The Big Picture The new Kinds of Kindness trailer showcases star-studded cast, generating buzz ahead of release.

Less than one month ahead of its release, the five-time Oscar nominee's upcoming film is ramping promotion into high-gear. Searchlight Pictures released a new trailer for Yorgos Lanthimos' Kinds of Kindness, which is set to arrive in select U.S. theaters on June 21 and debut in the U.K. one week later on June 28. The trailer shows off new footage of the film's impressive ensemble cast, including star Jesse Plemons sporting various looks, trying to come to terms with what's happening around him. Anticipation for Kinds of Kindness has been steadily on the rise since the film premiered to good reviews at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Kinds of Kindness will mark the reunion for Lanthimos and Emma Stone, who won an Oscar for Best Lead Actress for her performance in 2023's Poor Things. Willem Dafoe is also teaming up with Stone and Lanthimos in Kinds of Kindness for the second time in as many years. Lanthimos did not have a writing credit for the screenplay for Poor Things, ceding control of the script to Tony McNamara to adapt Alasdair Gray's novel, but will partner with Efthimis Filippou as scribes on Kinds of Kindness. In addition to Stone, Plemons, and Dafoe, the film also stars Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, and Hunter Schafer.

‘Kinds of Kindness’ Will Hit Theaters at an Intense Time of Box Office Analysis

While Kinds of Kindness may not be subjected to the same box office scrutiny and examination as The Fall Guy and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the film still has a unique opportunity to prove a point. With only a $15 million production budget, Kinds of Kindness needs a fraction of the box office total like other summer blockbusters to break even and move into the green, something that the most anticipated movies of the summer have failed to do. Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's The Fall Guy currently sits at just over $140 million at the worldwide box office on a reported production budget of $130 million, and Furiosa has also struggled to make waves, opening to less than $30 million domestically on a $168 million budget. Kinds of Kindness can follow in Poor Things' footsteps and make a point that lower budget films may be a safer bet to come out in the green than high-budget summer blockbusters.

Kinds of Kindness premieres in theaters in the U.S. on June 21 and in the U.K. and Ireland on June 28. Check out the new trailer above and watch Lanthimos' previous film, Poor Things, streaming on Hulu.

