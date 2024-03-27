The Big Picture Yorgos Lanthimos's upcoming film, Kinds of Kindness, stars Emma Stone and a star-studded cast in three distinct stories.

The film reunites Lanthimos with frequent collaborator Efthimis Filippou to create a departure from his usual work.

This anthology film follows the success of Poor Things at the Oscars, making it highly anticipated in the film industry.

Just weeks after his strange, steampunk adventure of self-discovery, Poor Things, competed at the Oscars, Yorgos Lanthimos is ready to present his latest effort, Kinds of Kindness. Originally in the works under the title AND, the film reunites him with Academy Award winner Emma Stone for their fourth collaboration, a departure from his usual work as both a contemporary feature and an anthology. Searchlight Pictures has now pulled back the curtain on the mysterious project with a new trailer that teases the three distinct stories that will be told throughout its runtime.

Kinds of Kindness leaves Europe behind for the U.S. with Stone and a star-studded cast including Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Schafer taking up different parts in each story. Much of the story has been kept under wraps until now, but the trailer has finally revealed key plot points.

To pen the screenplay for his latest, Lanthimos reunited with Oscar nominee Efthimis Filippou. Together, the pair have written some of the director's best-known works, including The Favourite, which also starred Stone, Dogtooth, The Lobster, and his other contemporary feature, The Killing of a Sacred Deer. His work will next be seen in the starry Rosebushpruning, which was announced last year and is set to feature Kristen Stewart, Elle Fanning, and Josh O'Connor. Besides Kinds of Kindness, Lanthimos's next project is a secret film he and Stone quietly shot in Greece after pairing up for Poor Things, though there's no indication when it could be released. He described this collaboration as both simpler and different from Stone's adventures as Bella Baxter.

'Kinds of Kindness' Reunites Much of the Team Behind 'Poor Things'

While Stone is a frequent partner of Lanthimos, the director's latest also brings him back together with plenty of other members of the Poor Things cast and crew, including Dafoe and Qualley. Cinematographer Robbie Ryan and composer Jerksin Fendrix are among many on the production end back in the fold after delivering Oscar-nominated work for the genre-defying feature. Kinds of Kindness has a bit of crossover with Lanthimos's other films too, including The Favourite which featured Alwyn in its cast.

Lanthimos's anthology will have to go to great lengths to beat the success of Poor Things, of course. In addition to scoring 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Director at the Academy Awards, the film made over $112 million USD at the global box office. It now sits as the biggest financial win of the director's career to this point, passing The Favourite, and is currently available to stream on Hulu while we wait for the arrival of Kinds of Kindness on June 21.

Visit our full guide here for everything we know so far about Lanthimos's new anthology film coming this summer. Check out the first trailer above.