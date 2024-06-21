Just four months after the release of Poor Things, the dynamic duo of Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone are back with their next film, Kinds of Kindness. The combination of Lanthimos and Stone is just as undeniably magical as it is successful; their most recent collaborations, Poor Things and The Favourite, were award-season triumphs, with a combined five Academy Awards between them. The pair's previous accomplishments, matched with an already-announced future collaboration, have made the excitement surrounding Kinds of Kindness palpable.

Stone isn't the only member of the Kinds of Kindness ensemble who has worked with Lanthimos before, as fellow cast members Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley appeared in Poor Things, and co-star Joe Alwyn worked with the director in The Favourite. Additionally, Lanthimos' co-writer on the upcoming flick is Efthimis Filippou, who has written multiple films with the director, including The Lobster, Dogtooth, and The Killing of the Sacred Deer. Given the proven success of these talented individuals working together, Kinds of Kindness is sure to be another fun addition to Lanthimos' cinematic world. For all the information on how you can catch the film in theaters, check out the answers to the big questions below.

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Kinds of Kindness will have a limited theatrical release in theaters in Los Angeles and New York on June 21, 2024. The movie will then expand into more theaters across North America the following weekend, June 28. If you're in the UK or Ireland, the film will be released a week later, on June 28, 2024.

Opening the same day as Kinds of Kindness is Jeff Nichols' The Bikeriders starring Jodie Comer and Austin Butler, as well as The Exorcism starring Russell Crowe.

Will 'Kinds of Kindness' Be on Streaming?

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Due to the film's production by the Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures, it will most likely head to Hulu upon its exit from theaters, given the streamer's recent merger with Disney+.

Find Showtimes For 'Kinds of Kindness'

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Given Kinds of Kindness's summer release date, theaters may be more crowded than usual, making reserving seats in advance all the more important. To pre-purchase your tickets to the film, check out the links below.

Watch the Trailer For 'Kinds of Kindness'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Written by Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou, Kinds of Kindness tells a triptych of stories that all share similar themes. The film's lead actors, including Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons (Killers of the Flower Moon), Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau (The Whale), Willem Dafoe, Mamoudou Athie (The Front Runner), and Joe Alwyn, will remain in the film throughout the three tales, taking on different roles in each one.

The first story follows a man named Robert (Plemons) as he attempts to take control of his life over his commanding boss, played by Dafoe. The second story shows Plemons in a new role as Daniel, a police officer whose wife's sudden return makes him incredibly suspicious of her. The final chapter of the film centers on Stone's performance as Emily, a member of a cult who is trying to find someone who has the capability of bringing people back from the dead.

The official synopsis reads:

Kinds of Kindness is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.

Three Yorgos Lanthimos Films You Can Watch Now:

For more of the director's inventive storytelling and quirky characters, check out the three films below.

'Poor Things' (2024)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

The recent smash-hit Poor Things stars Emma Stone as Bella Baxter, a woman who was brought back from the dead by a scientist (Willem Dafoe). Bella is hungry to learn as much as she can about the world around her, and embarks on a journey with a lawyer named Duncan (Mark Ruffalo), exposing herself to life outside the compound she's been living in. Poor Things was praised for its incredible production and costume design, winning Academy Awards in both categories, with additional Oscars for Best Performance by an Actress for Stone and Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling. Additional nominations included nods for the fantastic score by Jerskin Fendrix, as well as for Ruffalo's performance.

Poor Things Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available

'The Favourite' (2018)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

The Oscar-winning film, The Favourite, stars Olivia Colman as Queen Anne of England, whose ill health is causing her friend Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz) to do most of the governing of the country. The appearance of a new servant named Abigail (Emma Stone) causes a ripple effect over Queen Anne and Lady Sarah's relationship, aided by Abigail's unrelenting desire to regain higher social status. A chaotic power struggle set against the beautiful backdrop of eighteenth-century England, The Favourite is a dark comedy propelled by intriguing characters and dry humor.

The Favourite Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy

'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' (2017)

Image via A24

A far less whimsical tale than Poor Things or The Favourite, The Killing of a Sacred Deer follows Dr. Stephen Murphy and his family as they are slowly torn apart by a sixteen-year-old boy named Martin (Barry Keoghan), whose father died on Dr. Murphy's operating table. Martin's presence begins to wear on Dr. Murphy's wife, Anna (Nicole Kidman), who is becoming increasingly suspicious of the boy's true motives, fearing for the safety of her family. The Killing of a Sacred Deer was nominated for the Palme d'Or at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival and won Best Screenplay for its brilliant writing by Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou.