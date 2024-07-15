The Big Picture King and Conqueror has wrapped production in Iceland with a stacked ensemble cast and three directors.

The series stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, James Norton, and Eddie Marsan.

James Norton has spoken about why he chose to produce this particular story.

The next period project for one Game of Thrones star just got a thrilling update. A new report from Deadline revealed that King and Conqueror, the CBS period drama starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, James Norton, Eddie Marsan and more, has officially wrapped production in Iceland. The report also revealed six new cast members to an already stacked ensemble, including Elander Moore, Indy Lewis, and Jason Forbes coming on board. Ines Asserson, Sveinn Ólafur Gunnarsson and Ingvar Sigurdsson have also joined the cast of King and Conqueror, which currently has tapped three directors to helm episodes of the series: Erik Leijonborg, Bálint Szentgyörgyi, and Baltasar Kormákur.

Collider's Maggie Lovitt recently sat down with James Norton for a chat about King and Conqueror, where he revealed why the project was so important to him. He called attention to how this story takes place in a critical time in history, and how refreshing it was to now have to stray too far off the truth for the sake of dramatization. Norton also talked about how delightful it was to work with the cast of King and Conqueror, mentioning Juliet Stevenson, Marsan, Emily Beecham, Clémence Poésy by name, while highlighting his experience working alongside director Szentgyörgyi.

What Else Has the ‘King and Conqueror’ Cast Been In?

King and Conqueror star Coster-Waldau has been in many projects over the years, but his name will always be synonymous with playing Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones. In addition to starring in Game of Thrones, however, he also appeared alongside Gerard Butler and Chadwick Boseman in the much maligned Gods of Egypt, which currently sits at abysmal "rotten" scores of 14% from critics and 37% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

As for Norton and Marsan, they've also had their fair share of high-profile projects over the years. Norton is best known for his role as John Brooke in Greta Gerwig's Little Women, and has also starred in other movies and TV shows such as Mr. Jones, Happy Valley, and McMafia. Marsan is the definition of a workhorse, already boasting seven credits to his name in 2024 alone, and appearing in supporting roles and as villains in all your favorite movies and TV shows.

King and Conqueror does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the series and watch Coster-Waldau in Game of Thrones, now streaming on Max.

