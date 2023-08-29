King Arthur is one of Britain's most famous legendary figures — a noble king at a time of heroes, villains, and sorcery who presided over the mythical court of Camelot. Although historical accounts of King Arthur are disputed, he remains a popular character within the historical fantasy genre, with plenty of films, books, and television adaptations exploring the legend.

From attempts at historical accuracy to outright fantasy series featuring magic and impossible feats of strength, television adaptations of the Arthurian legend have taken varied perspectives on the subject. With so many takes on the story of King Arthur, certain shows stand out above the rest as particularly relevant and popular with critics and audiences.

8 'Camelot' (2011)

Image via Starz.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 44%

Taking place in the aftermath of the death of King Uther (Sebastian Koch), Camelot follows powerful sorcerer Merlin (Joseph Fiennes) and young, idealistic Arthur (Jamie Campbell Bower) as they attempt to create a harmonious kingdom ruled fairly and justly. The fabulous Eva Green plays series antagonist Morgan, Arthur's scheming half-sister who works to challenge his reign and seize the crown for herself.

RELATED: The 10 Best Fantasy TV Shows, According to IMDb

Although many critics negatively reviewed Camelot for its silliness and lack of originality, others found praise for its nature as somewhat trashy fun, providing escapist thrills in its medieval fantasy setting. With impressive sets and a strong cast, Camelot is an entertaining and deeply watchable take on King Arthur.

7 'The Mists of Avalon' (2001)

Image via TNT.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 50%

Starring Anjelica Huston, Julianna Margulies, and Joan Allen, The Mists of Avalon is a 2001 miniseries adaption of Marion Zimmer Bradley's book of the same name. The series portrays a reinterpreted version of the legend of King Arthur and Camelot, focusing on Morgaine and the other women of the legend, such as Arthur's mother, aunt, wife, and the Lady of the Lake.

With its talented cast and beautiful costuming, The Mists of Avalon received a fairly warm reception upon release, although some fans of the book felt that it did not fully capture the novel's spirit. As a feminist retelling of the Arthurian legend, the series provides a unique perspective on a famous story.

6 'Cursed' (2020)

Image via Netflix.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 65%

Based on Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler's graphic novel, Cursed follows the story of Nimue (Katherine Langford), the young Lady of the Lake. Arthur (Devon Terrell) takes on the role of Nimue's love interest, and the two of them embark on a quest to find Merlin (Gustaf Skarsgård), defeat the formidable Red Paladins, and save the people of the kingdom.

RELATED: Straight Outta Camelot: 10 'Harry Potter' Details That Parallel The Legend Of King Arthur

Cursed was praised for its stunning visuals and Langford's strong performance as Nimue, although its pacing and dialogue were critiqued as the show's weaker aspects. As a reimagined origin story for one of Britain's most iconic figures, the series is entertaining and features strong character arcs.

5 'The Librarians' (2014-2018)

Image via TNT.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%

The Librarians is a comedic fantasy series about an ancient organization that works to ensure the real world and the fantasy realm are kept separate by guarding key artifacts, including King Arthur's sword, Excalibur. The series features several characters from Arthurian legend in the modern day, including Morgan (Alicia Witt), Galahad (John Larroquette), and the Lady of the Lake (Beth Riesgraf).

The Librarians has been praised for its tongue-in-cheek humor and quirky cast of characters, all of which add to the series' overall lighthearted tone. As an adventure series in its own right and an interpretation of characters from Arthurian legend, The Librarians is engaging, fun, and playful.

4 'The Winter King' (2023)

Image via MGM+

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

The most recent King Arthur series so far, The Winter King, is an adaptation of Bernard Cornwell's series of novels, The Warlord Chronicles. Combining historical realism with Pagan beliefs, the series has a unique setup for a King Arthur story, following Arthur (Iain De Caestecker) as a warlord returning to Britain after being banished.

RELATED: The 10 Best Duos in Fantasy TV Shows

Although the series has been criticized for its treatment of women characters, it has been praised highly for its epic tone, intriguing story, and beautiful scenery. The Winter King shows that although there have been dozens over the years, television adaptations of the King Arthur legends can still deliver fresh and compelling takes on the story.

3 'Merlin' (2008-2012)

Image by BBC

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

BBC series Merlin follows the titular wizard (Colin Morgan) as he is tasked by the imprisoned Great Dragon (voiced by John Hurt) to protect young Arthur (Bradley James), who will one day restore magic to Camelot when he becomes king. The show explores the dynamics between Merlin and Arthur, Arthur's romance with Guinevere (Angel Coulby), and the descent into villainy of Morgana (Katie McGrath).

Merlin and Arthur are both likable and complex characters whose friendship provides a compelling heart to the show as they go through many trials and tribulations together. Merlin featured excellent performances and interesting characters, keeping audiences engaged throughout its five-season run.

2 'Once Upon a Time' (2011-2017)

Season 5 (2015)

Image via ABC.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

ABC's fantasy-drama series Once Upon a Time is set in a combination of two universes: the real world and a fantastical realm in which fairytales are true and magic is real. In Season 5, protagonist Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison) travels to Camelot and encounters figures including King Arthur (Liam Garrigan), Merlin (Elliot Knight), and Guinevere (Joana Metrass). The show's portrayal of Arthur is that of an often villainous man with a hunger for power, eventually concluding with him ruling over the Underworld.

RELATED: The 10 Best Fantasy Heroes on TV, Ranked

Once Upon a Time Season 5 received praise for its focus on its strong female protagonist, Emma, and its compelling storyline. Although the series' take on the fantasy genre is considered silly by some, the series maintained a loyal fanbase, and Season 5 provided a highly original interpretation of King Arthur's story.

1 'Wizards: Tales of Arcadia' (2020)

Image via Netflix.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Created by fantasy genre legend Guillermo del Toro, the animated Netflix series Wizards: Tales of Arcadia is the final installment in Dreamworks' Tales of Arcadia trilogy. The series follows Douxie (Colin O'Donoghue), an apprentice of Merlin (David Bradley), on a journey back in time to the Arthurian era. Featuring characters such as King Arthur, Morgana, and Sir Lancelot and boasting a talented and star-studded voice cast including Lena Headey, Alfred Molina, and Mark Hamill, the series provides a refreshing reimagining of the story of King Arthur and Camelot.

The series has gorgeous animation and a fun and engaging story, expanding upon established Tales of Arcadia canon and exploring Arthurian legend in a way that provides compelling arcs to key figures like Arthur and Morgana. Although some fans and critics wish the series had been longer, Wizards: Tales of Arcadia is widely considered an excellent portrayal of the story of King Arthur.

KEEP READING: The 25 Best Fantasy Movies of All Time, Ranked