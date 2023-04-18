Hear, hear, a new royal documentary is on the way! Streaming giant Paramount+ has unveiled a brand new feature on His Majesty King Charles III. Titled King Charles, The Boy Who Walked Alone, the documentary is slated for release on May 2 ahead of his coronation as the King of the United Kingdom on May 6. The monarch ascended the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96, on September 8 last year.

Who Will Appear in The Documentary?

The 90-minute documentary promises to give audiences unprecedented insight into the life of the new king with exclusive interviews, brand-new images and letters from people close to him including schoolmates, former girlfriends and friends and private staff. Undoubtedly adding some weight to the project is a series of appearances from the likes of King Charles' goddaughter India Hicks, former head chef to the Prince of Wales and Lady Diana Spencer, Mervyn Wycherley, former head chef and squadron leader Graham Laurien, who flew the king more than 760 times.

Many of the people set to appear are expected to speak for the first time about the life of King Charles. Of the many memories set to be shared, one, in particular, inspired the documentary's intriguing title. King Charles' former boarding schoolmate Johnny Stonborough describes how the royal became "the boy who walked alone,” as a result of ruthless bullying and ultimately isolation. Other details set to be explored as part of the fresh feature include previously unreported details about then Prince Charles' relationship with the late Princess Diana and the impact on his relationship with their son Prince Harry. This comes just months after the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's candid Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.

Imaeg via Lightbox

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II Dies at 96

King Charles, The Boy Who Walked Alone is produced by See It Now Studios and Blink Films and vows to offer a "never seen" portrait of the monarch. “We have never seen King Charles in such an intimate, personal, emotional way,” See It Now Studios president Susan Zirinsky said. “This documentary will leave viewers with an all-new understanding of what influenced his life and how he got to be the person he is today. You will never look at him the same way again.” The official artwork for the documentary, which was also unveiled, perfectly brings to life Zirinsky's claims with a portrait of the king front and center merged with an image of the monarch as a child and the British flag as his overarching backdrop.

King Charles, The Boy Who Walked Alone lands on Paramount+ on May 2.