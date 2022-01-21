The new film from cult filmmaking sensation Richard Bates Jr., King Knight, has received a new trailer from XYZ Films. The film, which had its world premiere this past summer at the Fantasia International Film Festival, tells the story of a peaceful coven of witches that gets thrown upside down when their high priest's past comes back to haunt him. Matthew Gray Gubler, best known as Dr. Spencer Reid in Criminal Minds, headlines the film. Angela Sarafyan, Andy Milonakis, Ray Wise, Barbara Crampton, Alice Glass, and Aubrey Plaza round out the rest of the cast.

The trailer begins with showcasing the relationship between Thorn (Gubler) and Willow (Sarafyan), who serve as the high priest and priestess of their own coven. As the trailer goes on, Thorn explains through voiceover that he is a witch, but in his coven,it seems like all they really do is practice safe blood magic, dance around while wearing butterfly wings on their backs, and use one candle to create a "bonfire". However, things get really shaken up when Thorn gets an email about his high school reunion, revealing that he was once prom king. While Willow is horrified by the nature of the past and the fact that he played lacrosse, Thorn decides to go on a walkabout. The rest of the trailer explodes into chaos, revealing images of vibrant animation, some swordplay, and Thorn literally growing a third eye.

King Knight is the fifth film written and directed by Bates. Jr. The talented filmmaker directed several notable festival darlings, including Excision, starring AnnaLynne McCord, and Trash Fire, starring Adrian Grenier. King Knight star Gubler has appeared in all but one of Bates Jr.'s films, but this is only the second time he had a starring role. King Knight also appears to be Gubler's first major project since Criminal Minds ended in 2020 after fifteen seasons.

King Knight is set to be released on February 17 in select theaters and on demand. The dark comedy already has an 86 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so it's fair to say this fun indie is already getting the buzz it rightfully deserves.

