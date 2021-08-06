The official teaser trailer for the upcoming comedy King Knight starring Matthew Gray Gubler, Angela Safran, Andy Milonakis, and more has been released. The film is written and directed by Richard Bates Jr. (Tone-Deaf, Suburban Gothic).

The trailer features the cast preparing for Beltane, the Gaelic version of what we now celebrate as the May Day Festival. During these shots, Gubler narrates to let the audience know that he is "a witch...a real witch." A few seconds later, we see him explaning his sordid past to his Wiccan friends, which looks to lead to him getting kicked out of the coven.

What comes next is a series of quick flashing images featuring colorful lighting and hallucinations, featuring moments with characters played by Kate Comer, Nelson Franklin, Johnny Pemberton, and others. While this teaser just gives a small glimpse of what to expect in King Knight, this does look in line with Bates Jr.'s other work, which blends elements of comedy and horror

King Knight is slated to premiere at the Fantasia Film Festival on August 8, while it's unclear when the film will be released after that. Check out the trippy teaser trailer and synopsis for King Knight below.

KING KNIGHT is an outsider’s outsider comedy starring Matthew Gray Gubler and Angela Sarafyan as Thorn and Willow, husband-and-wife high priest and priestess of a coven of witches in a small California community. When Willow unearths a secret from Thorn’s past, their lives are thrown into turmoil in this kooky, clever treat, decked with a wild cast that includes Nelson Franklin, Johnny Pemberton, Barbara Crampton, Ray Wise, Andy Milonakis, and the voices of Aubrey Plaza and AnnaLynne McCord.

