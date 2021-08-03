Excision and Tone-Deaf filmmaker Richard Bates Jr. is back for his next film with King Knight, premiering this month at Fantasia International Film Festival. The witchy comedy stars Matthew Gray Gubler (Criminal Minds) as Thorn and Angela Sarafyan (Westworld) as Willow, a blissfully happy couple who also lead an intimate coven of witches as the high priest and high priestess. But when Willow uncovers her husband's long-hidden secrets on the night of their Beltane ritual, Thorn and the coven are forced to do some soul-searching in a wild comedy about community, identity, and accepting that everyone is full of shit.

Or as Bates himself puts it, much more succinctly and a bit ambiguously:

"King Knight is the motion picture event of the Summer Solstice! So, strap on your sandals and get ready to boogie because every shoe is a dancing shoe if you want it to be!"

King Knight marks the fourth film collaboration for Bates and Gubler, but it's also got one hell of an ensemble supporting cast, including Andy Milonakis, Kate Comer, Johnny Pemberton, Josh Fadem, Nelson Franklin, Emily Chang, Ronnie Gene Blevins, Swati Kapila, Shane Brady, AnnaLynne McCord, Alice Glass, Aubrey Plaza, with Barbara Crampton, and Ray Wise.

The film will have its World Premiere at Fantasia, with virtual screenings on August 8 and 10, but for now you can check out our exclusive first-look images below.

Here's the official synopsis for King Knight:

KING KNIGHT is an outsider’s outsider comedy starring Matthew Gray Gubler and Angela Sarafyan as Thorn and Willow, husband-and-wife high priest and priestess of a coven of witches in a small California community. When Willow unearths a secret from Thorn’s past, their lives are thrown into turmoil in this kooky, clever treat, decked with a wild cast that includes Nelson Franklin, Johnny Pemberton, Barbara Crampton, Ray Wise, Andy Milonakis, and the voices of Aubrey Plaza and AnnaLynne McCord.

