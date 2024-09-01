If this year's entry in the Monsterverse, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, left you wanting more gorilla warfare, Paramount+ has you covered. This month, the streamer is adding the 1976 King Kong remake to its library. The film stars Jeff Bridges, Charles Grodin, and Jessica Lange. A remake of the 1933 original, King Kong was produced by legendary producer Dino De Laurentiis, who wanted his own monster movie to contend with the 1975 megahit Jaws. The film was directed by John Guillermin (The Towering Inferno) and penned by Lorenzo Semple, Jr. (Three Days of the Condor), and was expected to be the biggest hit of 1976, as it carried a then-Kong-sized $24 million budget.

The film's advance publicity touted its special effects, especially the state-of-the-art, life-sized mechanical Kong. However, the robo-ape barely worked and is visible in less than fifteen seconds of the finished film. Instead, Kong is largely played on-screen by special effects legend Rick Baker in a gorilla suit. The film was profitable, making $90 million worldwide, but it wasn't the megahit its producers anticipated.

What Happens in 1976's 'King Kong'?

The film centers around an expedition to Skull Island by the Petrox Oil Company, headed by corporate stooge Fred S. Wilson (Grodin). Along the way, the expedition picks up two additional members in the form of stowaway primatologist Jack Prescott (Bridges) and castaway actress Dwan (Lange, making her screen debut — and yes, her name is spelled "Dwan"). On the island, naturally, they find King Kong and the natives who worship him; the big ape takes a liking to Dwan and is eventually shipped back to New York City as a promotional gimmick for Petrox.

Pretty soon, Kong gets loose, stomps on Wilson, and rampages through the city, eventually scaling a skyscraper; however, instead of the Empire State Building of the 1933 film, Kong climbs the then-new twin towers of the World Trade Center. Prescott and Dwan do their best to save the creature, but as in the original, it is beauty that kills the beast.

Despite its relative disappointment at the box office, King Kong got a sequel ten years later. In King Kong Lives, the big ape is revealed to have survived the events of the first film in a coma. Dr. Amy Franklin (Linda Hamilton) wants to give him a new artificial heart, but she'll need to give him a blood transfusion, too — resulting in a trip to Borneo to hunt down a giant female ape! The critical and financial disappointment of the film kept Kong off the big screen until Peter Jackson's 2005 remake.

1976's King Kong is coming to Paramount+ this month. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

