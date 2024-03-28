The Big Picture Hollywood has long been captivated by giant monster movies, with King Kong's going back to the 1930s.

Classic King Kong films focus on his tragic story as a misunderstood hero, reflecting mankind's disruption of nature.

Legendary's MonsterVerse introduces a new Kong backstory, portraying him as a protector alongside Godzilla.

Hollywood has been obsessed with giant monster movies for almost the entirety of its history, with new franchises like Pacific Rim and Cloverfield emerging in the past two decades. While quintessential films like the original 1954 Godzilla and the Rodan series certainly had a significant influence on the genre’s development, the roots of moviegoers’ interest in these types of stories can be traced back to the success of 1933’s King Kong. An epic tragedy told with a surprising amount of emotion, King Kong was a breakthrough in stop-motion effects and imaginative set design. Although it’s among the few classic monster movies that still holds up today, several reboots of the character have retained its central themes and narrative. However, the new version of Kong that debuted as part of Legendary’s “MonsterVerse” has a completely new origin story, and is thus never referred to as “King.”

Why Is Kong Referred to as “King?”

It’s easy to forget that Hollywood was still in its infantry at the time of King Kong’s release in 1933. Sound was still a relatively new invention, and the use of “movie makeup” to design otherworldly creatures was still an emerging field. Universal Pictures was only just developing its first installments in their shared monster universe that included Frankenstein and Dracula. An ambitious project like no other, 1933’s King Kong changed the way stop-motion effects were utilized in adventure stories, and thus presented a central creature that felt very realistic. The title of “King” was befitting of a character that literally had no equals at the time, as this was over two decades before Toho released the first installment in the Godzilla franchise.

Although the larger franchise became closely associated with sequences of mass destruction, the original King Kong is a tragedy about an innocent creature stolen from his home. The film follows the ambitious filmmaker Carl Denham (Robert Armstrong) and his crew as they venture to the mysterious Skull Island and discover a number of prehistoric creatures that were long thought to be extinct. Kong is a native of the island, but he becomes intertwined in the mission to protect the film crew as he falls in love with the production’s leading lady, Ann Darrow (Fay Wray). Kong goes out of his way to slay the dinosaurs that attack Denham, Darrow, and the crew, and is hailed as their “King” and protector for his heroism.

Although the title of “King” is initially one given to Kong with modest intentions, it’s used against him once he’s taken from his home to New York City. Obsessed with showing the world his magnificent discovery, Denham decides to present Kong to the public in a Broadway production, with the title “King” used as part of his marketing campaign. King Kong is ultimately a tragedy about mankind needlessly trying to disrupt the laws of nature. Kong does not truly belong in modern times, and can only lash out in defense when mankind attempts to detain him. Although he’s presented as a fearsome creature, Kong is ultimately the victim in this situation.

The ‘King Kong’ Remakes Honor the Original Film’s Story

In addition to sparking a newfound interest in monster movies, the success of 1933’s King Kong spawned several underwhelming sequels that retained the first film’s continuity. RKO Pictures was keen to capitalize on the character’s sequel and launched the under-budget sequel Son of Kong less than a year after the first film’s release. Set after Kong met his demise at the bottom of the Empire State Building in New York City, Son of Kong followed the giant ape’s offspring, who attempted to retain his father’s place as the “King” of mankind. Future installments in the series, including 1962’s King Kong vs. Godzilla and 1967’s King Kong Escapes, revitalize Kong and prove that his title of “King” had never lapsed. Humanity was not keen to forget the destruction that Kong had caused, or their role in his destruction.

The series was later rebooted with remakes by John Guillermin in 1976 and Peter Jackson in 2005, respectively. Although they fleshed out some of the human characters and changed the context around Skull Island, both King Kong remakes are incredibly faithful to the original origin of his title. Both films involve Kong being hailed as a savior to a group of human explorers, only to be taken away from his home and forced to wreak havoc in New York City. Although the 1976 film can’t help but feel like a complete reiteration, Jackson’s King Kong is a masterpiece in its own right, as Andy Serkis’ motion capture performance as the titular ape allowed viewers to invest in the character emotionally.

The Monsterverse Gives Kong a New Backstory

Legendary’s MonsterVerse restarted the continuity of both the Godzilla and King Kong franchises to create a connected timeline similar to that of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although he is first discovered by mankind during the events of Kong: Skull Island in the 1970s, Kong does not initially leave his home and is not brought to New York City. Since James Conrad (Tom Hiddleston) and Mason Weaver (Brie Larson) understand that Kong is best left in his natural environment, he is not exposed to humanity and given the title of “King." However, John C. Reilly's character Hank Marlow does make a sly reference to the character's past when he says that "Kong's a pretty good king."

Although Kong eventually does make his existence known to mankind, it’s after Godzilla has already been unleashed upon the world during the events of Gareth Edwards’ 2014 film. Since he’s no longer the only giant monster in this universe, Kong is not immediately given a title that would suggest his dominance. After protecting humanity from giant MUTO monsters, it is Godzilla who is hailed as humanity’s protector and the “King of the Monsters.” Although Godzilla x Kong: A New Empire reveals that it is the destiny of the great apes to protect humanity, Kong is only able to stop the other Titans with the help of Godzilla.

