King Kong’s the guy, if we’re talking big monkeys causing big destruction and sometimes (though not always) being big simps around pretty blond ladies. Such was the formula established back in 1933, and that film does hold up remarkably well for something that’s now over 90 years old. You have a bunch of people, they go to a big scary island, they find a big scary ape there, they take him back to a populated area, he gets scared in a big way, and then he goes on a big scary rampage throughout whatever populated area he’s in (usually the ever-unlucky New York City). Kong sometimes dies, and sometimes it’s beauty that kills the beast. Or, for modern-day viewers, it was simping that shanked the scrub. Do the youth still say those words?

Regardless, the youth still like King Kong, because even though this series began almost 100 years ago, there have been several Kong-centered live-action feature films to date released since the year 2000. All of them have their own flaws but, in all honesty, each of them prove pretty fun in their own ways, too. As such, a ranking is a bit tricky and silly, but the main thing is this: these movies are all generally quite close together quality-wise, both when it comes to how much they get right and how much they get wrong. There are no masterpieces here, but there are entertaining blockbuster affairs. In other words, these are four must-watch movies for anyone who likes to see a giant ape beat up other giant monsters with its fists and the occasional rudimentary blunt weapon.

4 'Godzilla × Kong: The New Empire' (2024)

Directed by Adam Wingard

Image via Warner Bros.

The MonsterVerse officially became a thing with the release of the more-than-solid Godzilla (2014), which was a much better American Godzilla movie than that 1998 one a lot of people would like to try and pretend doesn’t exist (wait, what? There was a Godzilla movie released in 1998? Go on, pull the other one). 2017 gave Kong himself a solo movie, and then the two clashed for the first time in 2021, and the results were as stupid as they were glorious. Then, come 2024, the general success of the MonsterVerse up until that point pretty much demanded a new Godzilla + King Kong movie, so the world was gifted with the frankly ridiculous Godzilla × Kong: The New Empire.

When the human drama was at a minimum, this one worked pretty well. For those after dumb action, and complete tonal whiplash from 2023’s more serious (and quite brilliant) Godzilla Minus One, you have that in spades here. Those after something new or subversive, though, might've been let down, and it’s not unreasonable to come away from Godzilla × Kong: The New Empire saying something along the lines of “Yeah, it was just pretty decent I guess.” It expands the MonsterVerse a little more at least, gives people what they want, for better or worse, and leaves things open for more movies to come. Hey, even if they're not amazing, if the quality of The New Empire is sustained, at least sequels in the future will still provide some reliable moments of dumb, escapist fun. That can, sometimes, truly be enough.

3 'Kong: Skull Island' (2017)

Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts