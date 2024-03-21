When it comes to picking a cinematic titan that towers over all others, the two top dogs are undoubtedly Godzilla and King Kong. Though there have been plenty of giant monster movies focused on other towering beasts, Godzilla's the one that gets called the King of the Monsters, and has been in almost 40 films, but Kong's no slouch with a respectable nine live-action films, and a 10th with Godzilla on the way: Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

It's worth noting, though, that the King Kong series goes back even further than the Godzilla series, with the original movie celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2023. That's a long legacy, and for anyone who finds themselves in a position to revisit some - but perhaps not all - of the series in anticipation of The New Empire, the following ranking of the films not by quality, but by potential rewatchability, might come in handy.

9 'King Kong Lives' (1986)

Director: John Guillermin

While it might not be terrible enough to warrant getting called one of the worst giant monster movies of all time, 1986’s King Kong Lives is kind of underwhelming and hard to defend with much by way of enthusiasm. It’s a sequel to the 1976 remake/update of the 1933 original, and reveals that the titular monster has been in a coma in the 10 years since that movie.

Naturally, when he awakens, a good deal of chaos and destruction follows, particularly because King Kong Lives adds a giant female ape into the mix, sort of giving it all a bit of a Bride of Frankenstein vibe, minus much of the quality. It’s probably worth watching once for fans of the series, just so they can say they’ve seen them all, but the idea of rewatching it feels like a difficult task. Indeed, finding a person who loves Lives is probably pretty rare.

King Kong Lives (1986) Release Date December 19, 1986 Director John Guillermin Cast Brian Kerwin , Linda Hamilton , John Ashton , Peter Michael Goetz Runtime 105 Minutes

8 'The Son of Kong' (1933)

Director: Ernest B. Schoedsack

Like King Kong Lives, The Son of Kong is another sequel to a better King Kong movie, this one following on from the original and somehow even getting released the same year. This does add to the feeling of it being something of a cash-in, and there doesn’t seem to be a ton of thought or effort put into it beyond simply giving audiences a little more of the sorts of adventure/excitement found in the first.

In that sense, The Son of Kong isn’t a total disaster, and going in with low expectations – and the knowledge that it doesn’t equal the original – can increase the chances of having some fun with the whole thing. The brief runtime of 70 minutes also helps, and while it’s not a great deal better than King Kong Lives, it is ever so slightly more charming, and goes down easier thanks to its brevity (a factor that would also make it more desirable as a potential rewatch).

The Son of Kong Release Date December 22, 1933 Director Ernest B. Schoedsack Cast Robert Armstrong , Helen Mack , Frank Reicher , John Marston , Victor Wong , Ed Brady Runtime 70

7 'King Kong' (1976)

Director: John Guillermin

1976’s King Kong retells the story of the 1930s original, though updates the setting so that it takes place during the 1970s (which wasn’t an approach taken the next time King Kong was remade, but more on that in a bit). There are a few narrative beats that differ slightly, it’s a little more violent/risqué, and it’s also more than half an hour longer than the original.

Otherwise, the only other significant difference is the fact that Kong scales one of the towers of the World Trade Center instead of the Empire State Building, attracted by what was, at the time, the tallest structure in the world (somewhat like how tightrope walker Philippe Petit was drawn to the complex). It’s not a bad watch for fans of King Kong and/or giant monster movies, and there are certainly less pleasant things to do than revisit it every now and then.

King Kong (1976) Release Date December 17, 1976 Director John Guillermin Cast Jeff Bridges , Charles Grodin , Jessica Lange Runtime 134 Minutes

6 'King Kong Escapes' (1967)

Director: Ishirō Honda

Just as Godzilla’s had some great fights against a mechanized foe, so too has Kong clashed with a giant robotic ape that was able to match him in combat. This ridiculous but entertaining battle between two huge beings is the main – or perhaps even only – reason to watch King Kong Escapes, which is a rare Japanese production featuring the otherwise very American monster.

That being said, King Kong Escapes is a sequel of sorts to the Japanese-produced first movie that first featured him and Godzilla clashing; one that was later re-dubbed and re-edited slightly for English-speaking audiences. Anyway, that’s all to say that it feels very in line with the Showa era Godzilla movies, and should prove very entertaining for those in tune with that kind of kaiju movie (and it was directed by Ishirō Honda, who was behind many Godzilla movies, including the 1954 original).

King Kong Escapes (1967) Release Date June 19, 1968 Director Ishirô Honda Cast Takeshi Kimura , Arthur Rankin Jr. Runtime 96 Minutes

5 'King Kong' (2005)

Director: Peter Jackson

Not long after achieving great critical and commercial success (as well as winning numerous Oscars) with The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Peter Jackson turned his sights to remaking King Kong. It might’ve sounded unnecessary on paper, but the idea of the story being turned into a true epic – given the runtime of 3+ hours – while also having similarly great special effects to The Lord of the Rings films made 2005’s King Kong a more enticing prospect.

And it is about what you'd expect a Peter Jackson King Kong movie to be, for better or worse. It might not justify its runtime fully, but there is still so much spectacle and entertainment value to be gained from the sort of giant movie that just keeps on giving for about three hours. Returning to it might be made harder owing to the time commitment of watching it, but those with enough hours to spare might well find doing so to be rewarding.

4 'King Kong vs. Godzilla' (1962)

Director: Ishirō Honda

Here’s the thing: 1962’s King Kong vs. Godzilla is not as good as Peter Jackson’s King Kong movie, and trying to assess it objectively, it’s arguably inferior to 1967’s King Kong Escapes, too. But King Kong vs. Godzilla is so much goofy fun that it’s hard to resist, and proves surprisingly easy to return to again and again because of how ridiculous, schlocky, and wonderfully simple it is.

In the film, beyond the titular monster battle being silly fun, viewers will also witness Kong fight a giant octopus, get drunk, and be transported around via giant helium-filled balloons… and that’s not even mentioning all the alarming and kind of funny non-monster scenes, like one where a man gives cigarettes to children. King Kong vs. Godzilla is something of a riot, and though it might not be anywhere close to flawless, it is undoubtedly entertaining.

King Kong vs. Godzilla Release Date August 11, 1962 Director Ishirô Honda Cast Tadao Takashima , Kenji Sahara , Yû Fujiki , Ichirô Arishima , Jun Tazaki , Akihiko Hirata Runtime 91

3 'Godzilla vs. Kong' (2021)

Director: Adam Wingard

Just like King Kong vs. Godzilla from almost 60 years earlier, Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) is very silly, over-the-top, and kind of messy, but it seems aware of that to some extent and simply tries to have fun with the premise. It’s the right approach to take because, at the end of the day, any movie that features these two monsters squaring off is ultimately depicting a destructive fight between a giant lizard/dinosaur and a huge ape.

Godzilla vs. Kong delivers when it comes to action and explosive spectacle, and though there are some non-monster scenes that don’t deliver much by way of compelling human drama, they’re worth tolerating for the good stuff. This movie still might be the best American-produced film featuring Godzilla, and also ranks among one of the better 21st-century movies the character’s been in, too.

2 'Kong: Skull Island' (2017)

Director: Jordan Vogt-Roberts

Kong’s first appearance in the MonsterVerse was a strong one, as Kong: Skull Island is a very entertaining blend of fantasy, action, and mild horror, and further feels novel thanks to it taking place in the early 1970s. It also manages to introduce its title character without feeling like another direct remake of King Kong, given the story here revolves around scientists and soldiers from the Vietnam War traveling to Skull Island because of all the creatures that reside there.

Of course, Kong is one of them, and establishes himself as a force to be reckoned with, and one of the few lifeforms who seems able to survive in such a dangerous location. Kong: Skull Island is no-nonsense and perhaps might even be too simplistic for some, but it’s very easy to digest and get wrapped up in, with the fast pace and constant stimulation provided making it another enjoyable one to rewatch.

1 'King Kong' (1933)

Directors: Merian C. Cooper, Ernest B. Schoedsack

One of the most iconic movies of the 1930s, the original King Kong is an absolute classic through and through, and a series gold standard that’s never quite been equal, let alone surpassed. The simple yet iconic story pits greedy and self-centered humans against a tragic beast, with the plot involving retrieving him from Skull Island and taking him to New York City, at which point Kong escapes and causes chaos.

1933’s King Kong might be dated, given its age, but most will still likely be able to appreciate how ahead of its time it was from a technical perspective, feeling similarly revolutionary in that department to something like The Wizard of Oz (also from the 1930s). There’s so much imagination and detail packed into the original King Kong that it almost demands repeat viewings, so it naturally feels like the easiest to return to and rewatch.

King Kong (1933) Release Date April 7, 1933 Director Merian C. Cooper , Ernest B. Schoedsack Cast Robert Armstrong , Bruce Cabot Runtime 100

