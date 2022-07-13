To all the Legolas and the Will Turner girlies, this one is for you. Collider is pleased to present the exclusive new trailer for King of Avalon, a free-to-play mobile strategy game inspired by Arthurian legend which features Orlando Bloom in full knight-in-shining-armor mode as he vanquishes enemies on an overrun and smokey battlefield.

In the newest iteration of the game, Frost & Flame: King of Avalon, players can experience an array of new features as they lead their army to take the throne and breed dragons to help them in their endeavors. As of today, new players can also unlock playable character Orlando the Nightshard, whose likeness will be awfully familiar to anyone who is a fan of Bloom's work — or who maybe had a poster or two (or twelve) of his face on their walls when they were a tween.

In the trailer, Bloom is seen playing a knight whose forces are slowly being overrun by the enemy. He takes out several enemies with his sword before deciding to call for reinforcements and orders one of his men to "blow the horn." When that soldier falls, he takes on the task for himself, only for the camera to cut to a man's modern-day bedroom where the horn call appears as a cellphone notification. Unwilling to be woken up, the man Bloom summons silences his phone, and mutes the horn as well. In desperation, Bloom calls for a bow and arrow, sending Legolas fans spiraling in the process.

Image via FunPlus

Along with the new trailer, game developer FunPlus released an exciting behind-the-scenes look at the making of the commercial, which shows the level of Hollywood detail they put into the project, from the armor, to the period-accurate weapons, to the detail and care put into the larger-than-life dragons.

Bloom is perhaps best known for his iconic roles in the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films as Legolas, an elf and incredible archer and in the Pirates of the Carribbean franchise as the blacksmith-turned-pirate with a heart of gold Will Turner. His career has spanned over 20 years and included leading roles in Troy, The Three Musketeers, and Tour de Pharmacy. He most recently appeared in the film Needle in a Timestack and currently stars on the Prime Video series Carnival Row.

Orlando the Nightshard is free to download for King of Avalon players now. Watch the trailer below: