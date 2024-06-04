The Big Picture Pierce Brosnan, Mark Hamill, and Ben Kingsley cast in new animated movie as Jesus' adversaries.

Brosnan stars as Pontius Pilate, Hamill as King Herod, and Kingsley as High Priest Caiaphas.

The film is directed by Seong-ho Jang, featuring Forest Whitaker and Uma Thurman.

The star-studded lineup being put together to bring to life the upcoming animated movie, The King of Kings, continues to grow. Pierce Brosnan, Mark Hamill and Ben Kingsley have all been cast to voice Jesus' adversaries, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The upcoming animated movie which will follow Charles Dickens (Kenneth Branagh) and his son, Walter (Roman Griffin Davis) as they cross paths with Jesus thanks to a multi-dimensional adventure, has already cast Oscar Isaac as Jesus Christ. The King of Kings is loosely based on the Dickens short story, The Life of Our Lord, which was published decades after Dickens' death and focuses on the life and times of Christ.

The trio of Brosnan, Hamill and Kingsley will voice villains from the life of Jesus Christ. Brosnan, who is set in the upcoming thriller, Wolfland, voices Pontius Pilate, the biblical figure and Roman governor of Judaea who ordered Jesus’ crucifixion. After returning to the villainous role of The Joker, Hamill will take on the role of King Herod, who in Biblical accounts, orders what is referred to as the Massacre of the Innocents shortly after Jesus’ birth. Having recently joined Brosnan and Helen Mirren in the upcoming murder mystery film The Thursday Murder Club, Kingsley will bring to life the religious wing of Jesus' enemies. Kingsley will voice High Priest Caiaphas, who presided over the Sanhedrin trial of Jesus. Having recently worked on titles such as Hello Mr. Billionaire and Moribito, the upcoming faith-based film will be directed by Seong-ho Jang.

Who's Involved in 'The King of Kings'?

The film will be wildly different from anything these revered actors have done in recent years. Jang will direct from a screenplay he penned alongside Rob Edwards (The Princess and the Frog). The King of Kings is in the final stages of production, and has Anfernee Kim (Last Knights) attached as producer. “The true measure of a hero is always judged by the strength of his foes, and Sir Ben Kingsley, Pierce Brosnan and Mark Hamill deliver impactful performances that elevate their respective villains to appropriately biblical heights,” Kim said in a statement regarding the new annoucements. “This cast is laden with winners of every major acting award, and they’ve all bought their A-games for a story most deserving of their impressive collective talents.”

Beyond the previously mentioned stars, The King of Kings features Forest Whitaker, who recently appeared as Bumpy Johnson in Godfather of Harlem, and Uma Thurman. The project will also features the work of cinematographer Woo-Hyung Kim, and composer Tae-seong Kim. Jamie Thomason will serve as voice and casting director while also serving as executive producer alongside Andrew Mann.

The King of Kings is aiming for a release timed to Easter 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.