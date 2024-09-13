The life and teachings of Jesus Christ will be explored in King of Kings, an upcoming animated feature based on a story written by Charles Dickens. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Blue Harbor Entertainment will release the movie in theaters in the United States during next year's Easter (April 20) weekend. The significant date could motivate faithful moviegoers to enjoy the movie in cinemas. The upcoming project won't follow the premise people are expecting, but it does offer a unique take on the events that took place during Jesus' lifetime.

King of Kings will follow Charles Dickens (Kenneth Branagh) and his son, Walter, as a multi-dimensional opening allows them to go back to Jesus' time. The Son of God himself will be voiced by Oscar Isaac, while Dickens and his son get a unique opportunity to meet the person they've worshiped their entire life. But Jesus won't be the only person from Biblical times to appear in the movie. His greatest friends and foes will also be present once Charles Dickens and his son arrive on the scene.

Seong-ho Jang is the director of King of Kings. The filmmaker wrote the screenplay for the movie alongside Rob Edwards. Seong-ho Jang previously worked on international projects such as Hello Mr. Billionaire and The Monkey King 2. The director is ready to bring the popular Dickens story to the big screen, and the fact that the project is animated opens up many storytelling possibilities that a live-action production wouldn't be able to turn into a reality.

The Voice Cast of 'King of Kings' Includes Big Names

King of Kings will feature a spectacular voice cast that will bring Biblical figures to life on the big screen. Kenneth Branagh will step into the shoes of Charles Dickens after directing and starring in last year's A Haunting in Venice. The book adaptation continued Branagh's tenure as the popular detective, Hercule Poirot. Oscar Isaac will portray Jesus Christ after making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to Moon Knight. The television series introduced a peculiar hero with multiple personalities living in his head.

The voice cast of King of Kings will also feature Mark Hamill, Uma Thurman and Forest Whitaker. Hamill and Whitaker have both worked in the Star Wars franchise. Decades after Hamill consolidated himself as a star thanks to Luke Skywalker's galactic adventures, Whitaker would join the franchise in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

King of Kings will be released in theaters in the U.S. on Easter weekend 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.