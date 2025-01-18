It's been almost twenty years since Seth Gordon made The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters, a documentary about the battle over the world-record high score in the classic arcade game Donkey Kong. Now, he's catching up with some of the key players in a new documentary. In a recent interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub to discuss Gordon's newly released Netflix film Back in Action, the pair discussed Arcades and Love Songs: The Ballad of Walter Day. The documentary focuses on the titular Walter Day, who founded Twin Galaxies, an organization that tracks video game high scores, but left it in 2010 to pursue his love of music.

"What it’s really about is Walter spent his life putting others on a pedestal and bringing them shine and glory," Gordon said. "Then, some people who were huge fans of the doc supported Walter in the making of his album because he was always writing songs, and he had, like, 100 songs. So we found the lady that he fell in love with and who was the one he lost and brought her back into his life during the making of this album. It's a very touching, beautiful little story about Walter's side of things 20 years after the doc." He also went on to confirm that the two arcade adversaries of The King of Kong, Billy Mitchell and Steve Wiebe, will also turn up in the new doc:

"It's really inspiring in that those people are all still in each other's lives, and there's a bit of a check-in about the effect that the doc had on them, too, because it's a mixed blessing for some of them. People made some assumptions about Billy, and some people said some nasty things at times. It's complicated, and we don't get too meta about it, but we acknowledged what it was and the impact that it had, and that was a challenge for some of them. In a way, we are owning that ourselves, because we weren't trying to cause trouble. We were trying to show what we saw. Anyway, Ed [Cunningham], who is the producer of the original, directed this one, and I supported him in that. It's a great piece, and it's going to get out there soon."

The new documentary isn't a direct sequel to The King of Kong—it's more of a cousin, as Gordon explained, "It's got a completely different story arc. I just don't want to be misleading. It's a cousin because it's the Walter journey, but I think the people that love the original are going to connect to this, too, honestly." Arcades and Love Songs: The Ballad of Walter Day will be released on February 14, 2025.

What Is 'The King of Kong' All About?

The King of Kong follows Steve Wiebe, an engineer who pursues the all-time high score on the 1980s arcade game Donkey Kong. Using his engineering skills to identify mathematical patterns in the gameplay, he achieves a high score—which brings him into conflict with the current record-holder, Billy Mitchell. Mitchell disputes Wiebe's high score, leading to a face-off between the two competitors under the watchful eye of Walter Day's Twin Galaxies organization. Mitchell's outspoken personality and seemingly villainous nature made him notorious after the documentary's release; he was even parodied as Eddie "The Fireblaster" Plant (Peter Dinklage), an obnoxious video game champ in the 2015 Adam Sandler movie Pixels.

While Gordon is not directing Arcades and Love Songs, he is returning to the director's chair for Back in Action, which is now streaming on Netflix. The new action film stars Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz (in her return from a several-year acting hiatus) as a pair of secret agents who've married and retired to raise a family, only to be called back to duty when they're menaced by a mysterious threat.

Arcades and Love Songs: The Ballad of Walter Day will be released on February 14, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

