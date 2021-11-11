Few shows have enjoyed a blend of consistently funny seasons and a long life in syndication like The King of Queens. The sitcom that ran from 1998-2007 revolves around working-class couple Doug and Carrie Heffernan (Kevin James and Leah Remini) who live in Queens, New York, whose lives are frequently interrupted by Carrie's father, Arthur (Jerry Stiller, in a performance of comedy genius), who lives in their basement. A sizable part of the show's laugh-out-loud moments comes from Doug's sarcasm, selfishness, and harebrained schemes that clash with Carrie's quirks and short-temper. Doug and Carrie's bickering and conflicting desires bring authenticity to their characters, and James and Remini give incredibly committed performances that add to their undeniable chemistry.

Over the series' 207 episodes spanning nine seasons, The King of Queens gave us hilarious, quotable, and re-watchable moments involving Doug and Carrie as well as its cast of supporting characters including Holly (Nicole Sullivan), Spence (Patton Oswalt), Deacon (Victor Williams), and Danny (Gary Valentine). The show is packed with episodes that have withstood the test of time to still be funny and relevant today. Here are the top 15 episodes of The King of Queens, ranked.

13. "Food Fight" (Season 4, Episode 13)

Doug is in his glory when he acts as a food taste-tester for Spence's girlfriend, Becky (Christen Sussin), who is enrolled in culinary school. But it doesn't take long for Carrie to grow jealous of their "food affair." "I'm eating it," Doug explains. "I'm not sleeping with it. It's food!" The humor only grows as Carrie equates Doug's eating of Becky's food to cheating. She's even angrier when Doug enjoys Becky's salad, something that he wouldn't have touched if Carrie had been the one to make it for him. Doug's innocuous eating met with Carrie's extreme outrage makes the episode one to remember.

12. "Icky Shuffle" (Season 6, Episode 23)

Carrie is always quick to take advantage of Holly's kindness and good nature. The same goes for her storyline in "Icky Shuffle" when Holly, out of the goodness of her heart, cooks a meal for Carrie while she's sick. But when Carrie starts feeling better, she realizes that she's gotten hooked on Holly's cooking (plus not having to cook dinner herself) and pressures her to continue her meal deliveries even though she's not sick anymore. It's an episode that humorously highlights Carrie's manipulative nature and shows that Doug isn't always the selfish one of the pair.

11. "Name Dropper" (Season 7, Episode 5)

During one of Carrie's work functions, Doug has trouble remembering the name of one of Carrie's co-workers. But does he do what any normal person would and ask her to refresh his memory? No, he sure doesn't. Instead, he fakes having a heart attack to avoid the embarrassment of not remembering who she is. Even funnier than Doug's extreme measures here is his ear-to-ear smile in the ambulance when he confides in Carrie that it was all a ruse. "Don't worry," he says proudly. "I'm faking it."

10. "Lost Vegas" (Season 7, Episode 1)

When Doug wants to go to Vegas with Deacon and Spence, he knows Carrie won't let him. His plan? To take Carrie for a wellness spa retreat in order to "build up enough credit" with her so that she'll be okay with him going to Vegas. Carrie loves the spa getaway and all seems to be going according to Doug's plan until he ruins it. Carrie offers to have intimate time with Doug but he quickly makes the mistake of blowing his cover when he says that he doesn't want to "waste" his Vegas credit on their bedroom time. Carrie is predictably outraged, and her anger here makes the episode even funnier. "Okay, let me see if I understand this correctly," she says. "You only took me to the spa because you wanted a credit which you don't want to waste by having sex with me." Yes, Carrie. We're horrified, too.

9. "Vocal Discord" (Season 8, Episode 2)

Carrie receives a new transcription device to use for her job that ends up transcribing one of her verbal altercations with Doug when he forgets Carrie's take-out meal. They receive a shock when they read the print-out of their argument and use the opportunity to trim out offensive name-calling from their fights. For Carrie, it's eliminating names for Doug such as "Fat Sajak," "dumbass," "elasto-pants," and "Blob Barker." For Doug, it's offensive terms like "she-beast," "grandma," and "Dracula." The icing on the comedic cake comes when Arthur gets ahold of the argument transcript and turns it into a play. "Vocal Discord" forces Doug and Carrie to face how awful they can be towards each other while doing it in a humorous and realistic way.

8. "Present Tense" (Season 8, Episode 17)

Deacon and Kelly (Merrin Dungey) gift Doug and Carrie a portrait of themselves for their anniversary. The only problem is that it's hideous. The painting features Doug with beaver-like teeth and a huge forehead, while Carrie is depicted with one tiny arm and one huge arm that looks like it belongs to Popeye. Naturally, Doug and Carrie are aghast. "Where do you wanna put it?" Doug asks Carrie. "How about the Staten Island Landfill?" she suggests. Instead of being honest with Deacon and Kelly that they hate the painting, Doug and Carrie take it a step further by staging a robbery to make it look like the painting was stolen. "Present Tense" is an episode that's a great example of Doug and Carrie making poor choices together... even when it doesn't work out in their favor.

7. "Apartment Complex" (Season 8, Episode 14)

In an attempt to get a break from the women in their lives, Doug, Deacon, Spence, and Danny rent the apartment above a Chinese restaurant to use as a women-free hangout. It's not long before everyone is quickly called to return to their real lives and responsibilities, leaving Doug the lone resident — and working in the restaurant below in lieu of rent. "Apartment Complex" is top-tier Doug humor for showing the extreme lengths that he goes to in order to get some time away from Carrie, while also showing how he takes more pride in his secret apartment than he does in his actual house. He lights candles, implores Deacon to remove his shoes and use drink coasters, and even throws a housewarming party. Carrie is outraged, which makes it even funnier.

6. "Mentalo Case" (Season 5, Episode 11)

Doug's only Christmas wish is a toy he had as a kid, the fortune-telling "Mentalo." When he is unsuccessful in securing one, it becomes his number one goal to get his hands on the plastic toy. He doesn't hesitate when Deacon offers him his Mentalo. "If this toy means more to you than our friendship, fine, take it," he says. And Doug does. From there the episode turns into a riff on O. Henry's story "The Gift of the Magi," but with more selfish and dysfunctional characters. It's a humorous episode that brings out every character's true colors as they run themselves ragged trying to come up with the perfect gift to match the one they believe they're getting from each other.

5. "Thanks, Man" (Season 6, Episode 9)

A "raggedy-looking stranger" (Nick Offerman) shows up at the Heffernans' door on Thanksgiving after his car breaks down. Doug and Carrie let him use their phone but his ride won't be arriving for hours, leaving the man to wait on the porch in the cold. "Thanks, Man" is hilarious for the back-and-forth dialogue as Doug, Carrie, Holly, and Deacon give their rationale for either trusting him to come inside or not, as well as how awful it is that their dinner guests continue to enjoy their Thanksgiving feast as the eyepatched stranger peers through the front window.

4. "Ticker Treat" (Season 4, Episode 6)

Doug is fed up that Arthur has banned all aspects of Halloween from the Heffernan house. In retaliation, Doug goes all out and decorates the house for the holiday, complete with ghosts, skeletons, and spiderwebs. When Doug shows Arthur, he screams in terror and is so traumatized that he is sent to the hospital where it is revealed that he sustained a heart attack.

For as funny as "Ticker Treat" is, it also has a level of poignancy to it when Arthur reveals to Doug that he hates Halloween because it stirs up negative feelings from childhood when he went trick-or-treating to feed his family. Here, Arthur is given added character depth along with some great humorous lines... but not before Doug manages to inadvertently scare him again while he's in the hospital.

3. "Baker's Doesn't" (Season 8, Episode 11)

Carrie is no baker. Which is a problem when their church pastor (Nick Bakay) ropes Carrie into making a cake for the church's Christmas bake sale. After a disastrous attempt, Carrie decides to pull a fast one on her fellow parishioners by coating a couch pillow with frosting and setting it inside a fancy cake dish, passing it off as a homemade dessert. But her plans go awry when she's told that they will be doing a cakewalk instead of a regular bake sale. Carrie sends Doug to join the cakewalk with the mission of getting her cake so her laziness won't be discovered, but he gets distracted by a cake spurting caramel lava, inadvertently allowing someone else to claim Carrie's faux cake. Carrie is found out when a parishioner exclaims, "Hey! This is a chocolate frosted couch pillow!"

Meanwhile, Arthur and Spence decide to write a Christmas song to get rich quick. But when their ideas run dry, they re-direct to write a Hanukkah song because Arthur believes that Jewish holiday songs are an "untapped market." Their banter, bickering, and forced collaboration is comedy gold, and their terrible songs (rhyming "menorah" and "snore-ah"; "Barry Bonds-ah" and "Fonze-ah") are equal parts funny and cringe-worthy.

2. "Lush Life" (Season 4, Episode 20)

When Doug realizes that Carrie is less angry after going out for drinks with a co-worker, Doug starts to concoct a plan to get her a little... tipsy after coming home from work each night. He has cocktails ready when she walks in the door and relishes her new, happier, and more pleasant demeanor. Even Arthur is in on it. "This is fun, isnt it?" Doug says. "Just plain fun." All goes according to his selfish plan... until their neighbor, Lou Ferrigno (as himself), spoils the plot. "You know what?" an angry Carrie says. "Suddenly I feel less bitchy and easier to live with." Doug's harebrained and selfish scheme, combined with Arthur's quick willingness to make his daughter easier to live with through alcohol, make the episode one to remember.

1. "Pole Lox" (Season 8, Episode 1)

Doug wants Carrie to take pole dancing classes to spice up their sex life. The only problem? She's terrible at it. After they install one in the bedroom, she slips, falls, and has to keep referring to the dance manual when she's performing. Enhancing the episode's laughs is that Doug takes it upon himself to show her how it's done... and he's actually good at it. He jumps up onto the pole, hanging upside down, and performing for Carrie, telling her to "work it" and that she needs to "become one with the pole." In a funny twist, Doug turns out to be the graceful one of the pair and the one to turn Carrie on, rather than the other way around, making Doug's plan completely backfire.

