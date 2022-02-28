In April 2008, it was time for the new forms of Disney’s two animation companies, PIXAR Animation Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios, to strut their stuff. It had been two years since both the former company had been bought by Disney and John Lasseter had been installed as head of the animation department, inspiring a drastic overhaul of the outfit in the process. It was time to show off what these two entities had been working on. Among those projects was King of the Elves, a Disney Animation Studios adaptation of a Phillip K. Dick story once set for a 2012 debut. However, the adaptation would never see the light of day.

But that dreary outcome wasn’t apparent back in April 2008, when Lasseter took the stage at NYU’s Skirball Center to show off the proposed slate of movies Disney’s animation houses would deliver over the next four years. The farthest-off title on this slate was King of the Elves, which, like its source material, would be about an ordinary man in the modern world getting handed the titular title of royalty after he saves some fairies from malicious forces.

This Disney Animation Studios project would be helmed by the Brother Bear directorial duo Aaron Blaise and Robert Walker. The presence of these two was especially important given that they were Walt Disney Animation Studios veterans. Concerns that Lasseter would overrun Disney Animation with exclusively PIXAR talent were assuaged at the sight of familiar Disney Animation figures shepherding projects like King of the Elves.

Animation movies are a fascinating breed of Hollywood titles. Typically, live-action movies, especially ones that get into principal photography, are made out in the open. It’s more than possible to keep secrets on these features, but when you’re working with so many people in open spaces, it’s impossible to keep everything under wraps. By contrast, animated films are made in isolation, away from the world. Secret cast members aren’t spotted heading over to a film set in Atlanta, and they can record their parts anywhere and everywhere, ensuring that outfits like Walt Disney Animation Studios can keep their presence a secret until the opportune time. Meanwhile, since many of the directors of even the biggest PIXAR movies aren’t household names, there aren’t truckloads of interviews with these artists detailing the earliest days of potential films they’re working on.

This is all a long-winded way of saying that the earliest days of King of the Elves reflect how secretive and isolated the production of an animated movie can be. There was no other word on the production until nearly two years later in December 2009. This is when SlashFilm delivered a report indicating that the project had been shelved in response to King of the Elves being removed from the Walt Disney Animation Studios website, as well as comments from inside industry sources. This same report detailed concept art for King of the Elves that had been presented at Disney’s Burbank studio, which offered a hint at the planned visual aesthetic for the feature as well as the reveal that the protagonist would be an older Black man.

The state of King of the Elves was finally confirmed in the summer of 2010 when Blaise jumped ship from Disney to Digital Domain. It was noted that King of the Elves had been shut down in December 2010, with Blaise leaving the Mouse House three months afterward. The initial holiday season 2012 release date for Elves would eventually be occupied (after Monsters University briefly flirted with taking over this slot) by a Disney Animation project off-handedly mentioned in the previous SlashFilm report, an original Rich Moore project entitled Joe Jump that would soon get the final name of Wreck-It Ralph.

As for King of the Elves, there was no further word on the production until June 2011, when the production abruptly sprang back to life. Bolt director Chris Williams was now in charge of the production and Disney was aiming to have it out in November 2013. This development also revealed that the film adaptation would be switching up the setting of King of the Elves from Derryville, Colorado to the Mississippi Delta while Michael Markowitz, a total newbie to the world of Disney Animation titles, would be in charge of the affair.

Though never confirmed officially, it’s likely the temporary halting of other animated films on Disney Animation’s slate helped inspire a desire to get King of the Elves working again. A year earlier, producer Don Hahn confirmed that The Snow Queen, a production that would eventually become Frozen, had been shelved due to story problems. Meanwhile, a new title from directors Ron Clements and John Musker, an adaptation of the Terry Pratchett novel Mort, stalled out by 2011. With several high-profile projects grinding to a halt in this period, King of the Elves started to look more and more attractive to Disney Animation brass.

This revival would be short-lived, though. No further news would ever come out about King of the Elves. By the end of 2011, a new version of The Snow Queen entitled Frozen would be handed a Thanksgiving 2013 date, fixing any possible holes in Disney Animation’s release schedule. Meanwhile, Williams quickly moved on to directing Big Hero 6 instead for Walt Disney Animation Studios. Unlike the previous demise of King of the Elves in 2009, no major pieces were inquiring about the project’s status in 2012 and beyond, so it just faded away from consciousness.

Some official details on what went on with this production finally emerged in September 2016, in an iAnimate podcast interview with Clay Kaytis. Though today known as the director of The Angry Birds Movie, Kaytis previously worked at Disney Animation and was once set to be the director of animation on the Chris Williams incarnation of King of the Elves. Kaytis revealed that Williams, one year into helming Elves, realized he didn’t have much passion for the project and left. From there, Kaytis revealed that the movie was left in the hands of animators like himself before it was gradually discontinued. It was an unceremonious end to a project that was announced with such flair.

Given the dearth of information available on any version of King of the Elves, it’s hard to say what other factors might’ve led to its demise beyond just Williams leaving the project. While many animated features have recovered from losing a director, Disney Animation may have just opted, in this case, to focus on less troubled projects on its slate, such as Big Hero 6 or Zootopia, neither of which had languished in development for as long as Elves. Plus, Tangled had revived the classic Disney Princess musical, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Disney had decided that future animated fantasy titles should be closer to that mold.

Though once set to dominate movie theaters everywhere and enter an expansive canon of animated features, today all that’s left of King of the Elves is some concept art scattered across the internet and release dates that were never met. Given how it took decades for certain titles like Frozen or Tangled to make it as fully finished films, one can never say never to the prospect of Disney Animation finally getting around to King of the Elves one day in a new form. For now, though, the idea of a completed version of King of the Elves hailing from Walt Disney Animation Studios is about as fantastical as the notion of stumbling onto a land of fairies and goblins.

