King of the Hill has several brilliant Thanksgiving episodes, including the one where everyone is stuck at the airport and the one where Peggy Hill (Kathy Najimy) invents Spin the Choice. But, the Thanksgiving episode with the best emotional arc that truly captures the holiday is Season 3’s “Nine Pretty Darn Angry Men.” At the beginning of the episode, Hank Hill (Mike Judge) is excited to spend Thanksgiving with his mother Tilly (Beth Grant), and then go to the mall for a focus group on a new model of his favorite lawnmower. But, his father, Cotton Hill (Toby Huss), unexpectedly crashes both Thanksgiving dinner and the focus group. In the focus group, everyone else is won over by the mower upgrades, but Hank still prefers the old mower. The episode becomes an homage to 12 Angry Men, with Hank in the Henry Fonda role as the skeptic who slowly convinces everyone else.

'King of the Hill's '12 Angry Men' Homage Is Perfect

"Nine Pretty Darn Angry Men" captures the 12 Angry Men vibe well. All the King of the Hill characters wearing suits and ties to a lawnmower focus group because they take it so seriously is a very funny bit that also makes the episode look more like the movie. The basic plot beats are the same as in the movie, like the scene where everyone raises their hands to vote, establishing that there is just one dissenter in the group. After that, Hank has to convince everyone to stay and keep discussing. In 12 Angry Men, Fonda’s character convinces everyone to do this by having a silent, anonymous vote. He promises that if everyone still votes guilty, he’ll agree and won’t keep them any longer. But, if anyone else votes not guilty, they’ll keep discussing. In King of the Hill’s parody version, Hank says he’ll put his money where his mouth is and give them the money he’s making from the focus group if they still disagree with him after discussing it. Dale Gribble (Johnny Hardwick) underlines the joke, announcing, “That works out to over seven dollars apiece!”

The arguments the King of the Hill writers come up with for Hank to win over the rest of the group are clever. The episode does a great job imitating the tense legal drama with scenes like the one where Hank rolls up his sleeves and confronts Boomhauer (Mike Judge) over his love of the fancy seat warmer. Hank gets gasps of realization from the group as he reminds Boomhauer that he mows with his beer in between his legs. He tells the group, “This electronic seat warmer is heating up more than just Boomhauer’s can. It’s also heating up his can… of beer.”

'King of the Hill' Captures Thanksgiving Family Drama

King of the Hill’s 12 Angry Men homage is perfectly done, but what makes the episode so memorable is the emotional arc behind it. Hank is old-fashioned and takes his lawn care seriously so it’s not surprising he’d fight for the old model. But, there’s a subconscious reason why he’s so adamant in the focus group. At Thanksgiving dinner, Hank is unable to stand up to his father when he says rude things about his mother. When Cotton gets more and more belligerent, testing to see what he can get away with, everyone in the room feels the tension and discomfort when Hank fails to stop him. This episode hits so hard because these sorts of outbursts — and trying to navigate when to stand up against them — are such a big part of a family Thanksgiving dinner.

Through defending the old mower against a newer model that his dad thinks is better, Hank gains catharsis. Two of Hank’s defining qualities throughout King of the Hill are his discomfort with talking about emotions and his love of home improvement and home maintenance, so the plot is perfectly suited to the character. Putting Hank in an environment he's comfortable with and giving him something to talk about that he's well-versed in, allows him to open up in a way that he normally wouldn't.

In the sweet final moments of this King of the Hill Thanksgiving episode, Tilly accidentally walks through the wrong door and ends up watching the focus group from behind the one-way glass window. She sees Cotton acting belligerent and complaining about her again. Now that Hank has worked up some courage from convincing most of the people in the focus group to turn against the new mower, he has a new attitude. He firmly tells his dad, “If you ever talk about my mom or my mower like that again, you’re not welcome in my house.” When Hank leaves the focus group and meets up with Tilly again, he asks what she wants for Christmas. She tells him that he’s given her enough already. Beth Grant does a wonderful job of giving this moment the tenderness it needs to be a perfect cap on the episode.

While other Thanksgiving episodes of King of the Hill have bigger drama, with truly disastrous Thanksgiving dinners, there’s something special about how “Pretty Darn Angry Men” captures Thanksgiving. The moment when Hank doesn’t stand up to Tilly is relatively minor — there are no blowout fights — but, it’s clearly eating away at both Hank and Tilly. Similarly, the ending heart-to-heart isn’t overdramatic, but it’s clear how much Hank standing up for Tilly meant to both of them. The small, simple, and emotional story, paired with the hilarious 12 Angry Men homage, makes it a great episode to revisit each year.

King of the Hill A straight-laced propane salesman in Arlen, Texas tries to deal with the wacky antics of his family and friends, while also trying to keep his son in line. Release Date January 12, 1997 Cast Stephen Root , Brittany Murphy , Pamela Adlon Kathy Najimy , Mike Judge , Toby Huss , Dennis Burkley , David Herman Seasons 13 Studio Fox

