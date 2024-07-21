King of the Hill uses its rural Texas setting to showcase the Hill family, a sweet, dysfunctional family with their friends and loved ones. As a family, the Hills represent a typical Conservative American family living their day-to-day lives. They frequently have to challenge their viewpoints and learn to grow and change with their friends and community. Hank Hill (Mike Judge), the Hill family patriarch, is often the character who experiences the most growth, even if unintentionally.

Some characters, like Bobby Hill (Pamela Adlon), are so sweet and charming that it is impossible not to like them. Others, like Dale Gribble (Johnny Hardwick), are more complex but are likable in their own unique ways. Even the most unlikable, chaotic characters in this series are easy enough to appreciate, with quite a few likely fun to hang out or even share a beer with in real life. Each character brings a unique combination of likable and unlikable qualities that make them so magnetic.

10 John Redcorn

Voiced by Victor Aaron and Johnathan Joss

John is a musician and Joseph Gribble's (Brittany Murphy) biological father. Dale is ignorant of the fact that this is the case. Throughout the series, John makes repeated attempts to get closer to his son in spite of Nancy's (Ashley Gardner) wishes. John broke off his affair with Nancy once he befriended Dale. John is an activist and has gotten into several legal disputes regarding land ownership.

What makes John so likable is his commitment to advocating for his community. In spite of his flaws, he always tries his best to improve himself. The fact that he acts on his feelings of guilt and chooses to keep trying to be better makes him authentic. John also highlights how King of the Hill is able to use animation to create complex and adult characters. While he may not always succeed, he keeps trying to do his best, which is admirable.

9 Minh Souphanousinphone

Voiced by Lauren Tom

Minh Souphanousinphone is the Hill's neighbor, originally from Laos. While she can often appear judgmental of her neighbors and her community, she finds a way to ingratiate herself with them. She is a talented shooter and is a part of Dale's Gun Club. Unlike her husband, she tries to be a good parent to her daughter, Connie, even though she allows her exceptionally competitive nature to demand too much at times.

What makes Minh so likable, in spite of her periodic abrasiveness, is the fact that she brings a new perspective to the story featured in the series. As much of a perfectionist as she is, she demonstrates her ability to try to understand those around her. This comes across as authentic and adds to the character's humanity. Minh's story on King of the Hill is frustrating at times, but it is ultimately relatable and charming in its own way.

8 Dale Gribble

Voiced by Johnny Harwick

Dale Gribble can be classified as a gig worker in that he has various occupations at any one time. He is Hill's neighbor and one of Hank's closest friends. Dale is a conspiracy theorist and is particularly paranoid about the possibility of the government spying on him. Because of this, he owns many guns and is a strong advocate for gun ownership. In spite of this bravado, he is frequently shown to be a coward and the physically weakest of his peers.

So much of what makes Dale so likable is the fact that he perfectly embodies the Lovable Idiot trope. He is so breathtakingly unintelligent that he is essentially harmless, which adds to his charm. His obliviousness to his family's reality, including that his wife cheats on him and that his son resembles John Redcorn only adds to what makes him so sweet despite all his posturing. Hardwick's impressive voice performance is what really brings this character to life.

7 Matilda "Tilly" Mae Garrison

Voiced by Tammy Wynette, Beth Grant, and K. Callan

Tilly is Hank Hill's mother. She was married to Hank's father, Cotton. Cotton abused Tilly in this relationship, which led to her leaving the marriage. She collects miniature figurines, which brought her peace and comfort during her abusive marriage. When she remarries Gary (Carl Reiner), Hank has a difficult time accepting this but comes to love his new stepfather. Tilly is known for her kindness and sweet personality. She relishes her roles as mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother.

What makes Tilly so likable is her relatability. She is so often underestimated, as Hank, in particular, sees her as too fragile to handle so many of life's challenges as she navigates the world after her ex-husband's abuse. While Tilly may seem like a stereotypical grandmother, the fact that she continues to show a deep strength of character shows that there is so much more to Tilly than her past. Tilly's likability in King of the Hill rests in her ability to love.

6 Lucky Kleinschmidt

Voiced by Tom Petty

Lucky Kleinschmidt is the opposite of Hank Hill in many ways. His character can be summed up as a general avoidance of anything employment-related and the rejection of work. He lives off of a settlement from Costco following a warehouse mishap and proudly has no credit or Social Security Number. He studies for his GED and refuses to marry Luanne (Brittany Murphy) until he has achieved this goal. The two marry when Luanne announces she is pregnant. Lucky lives up to his name and consistently lands on his feet.

What makes Lucky so likable is his laid-back personality combined with his own moral code. While he often comes across as a stereotypical Texan, he learns a lot in the course of the series through studying for his GED as well as life experience. The fact that he is more in tune with what is going on around him than what people give him credit for makes him endearing. Lucky approaches life with an unserious attitude that allows him to be a better husband and friend, ultimately making him a likable character on the TV show.

5 Kahn "Connie" Souphanousinphone

Voiced by Lauren Tom

Connie Souphanousinphone is the daughter of Kahn and Minh, Laotian neighbors of the Hill family. In contrast to her parents, who can be quite rude and condescending at times, Connie is consistently shown to be kind to those around her. She is a high achiever and is a talented violinist. She also excels in school, and her high-achieving ways influence her boyfriend, Bobby Hill. Connie's progressive views make the stories in King of the Hill more grounded.

Connie and Bobby make an interesting couple because they are so different. Connie is so likable because she is able to bring out Bobby's best qualities in the course of their relationship. In addition, watching her go on her own journey to grow into a more well-rounded person is endearing. Connie's passion and drive make her a standout character. These qualities bring out the best in everyone around her.

4 Peggy Hill

Voiced by Kathy Najimy

Peggy Hill is Hank's wife and Bobby's mother. She is a substitute Spanish teacher, even though she has a limited command of the language. While she recognizes her own intelligence, she also has moments of being naive. She has been scammed and has been recruited into a cult. Peggy is also self-conscious about aspects of her appearance, her feet in particular. Physically, she looks like the character Marcy Anderson from Beavis and Butt-Head.

Peggy Hill is likable because she is so sweet and clueless at times. The fact that she doesn't allow her limitations to impact her makes her easy to root for. Peggy is a staple of King of the Hill and is known for letting her personality shine through. The way that Peggy remains unapologetically true to herself makes her magnetic. Peggy has such a distinctive way of doing things that makes her equally quirky and fun.

3 Luanne Platter

Voiced by Brittany Murphy

Luanne is Peggy's niece who moves in with the Hill family after a horrific family fight. While Hank initially encourages Luanne to move out as soon as she is able, he eventually accepts her as a member of the family. Luanne's free spirit is often in direct opposition to the way the Hills live their lives. However, they all come to love and accept her. At the end of Season 10, Luanne reveals that she is pregnant with Lucky's child.

What makes Luanne so special is that she is clearly contrasted with the Hill's conservative family values. This contrast adds authenticity to the Hills as a family and makes the entire family easier to love. Luanne's sweet disposition also gets her through so much and keeps her grounded as a character. Her positivity is a joy to watch. Brittany Murphy's voice performance is charming and brings this character to life.

2 Bobby Hill

Voiced by Pamela Adlon

Bobby Hill is Peggy and Hank's son, who becomes a teenager over the course of the series. He is shown to have a sweet disposition even when he is criticized by those around him. He is told that he is "not right" repeatedly throughout the series, although this never seems to get him down. While not particularly physically inclined, he is a talented golfer. His goal is to move to New York and pursue a career in comedy when he grows up.

What makes Bobby so likable is his self-esteem, which never seems to be impacted by what anyone tells him. This sense of self makes him an aspirational character. Bobby is consistently underestimated but never allows himself to be deterred. The fact that Bobby maintains his gentle nature in spite of being discouraged constantly is bittersweet. This shows that the character both knows his own worth and is able to maintain his positive outlook on the world around him.

1 Hank Hill

Voiced by Mike Judge

Hank Hill is King of the Hill's protagonist and sells propane and propane accessories. He is unusually passionate about his job and is the assistant manager of Strickland Propane. He is well-meaning as a father and a husband, even though he can be out of touch or unsupportive. His deeply held conservative values inform all of his decisions, which sometimes leads to poor outcomes. This being said, Hank prides himself on being a hard worker and being able to adapt and change eventually.

Hank is likable because he is another character who simply tries his best. While Hank can struggle to be openly affectionate or let his family know how much he loves them, this love always comes through. Hank's darkest characteristics are balanced out by his ability to grow and change with the times, even if he doesn't want to at first. Hank's ability to overcome his own anxiety about the modern world makes him both likable and admirable. Every fan of the show would likely want to crack one open and stand outside saying "yep" with Hank.

