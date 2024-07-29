King of the Hill followed the Hill family, a small-town conservative family in Texas. The series centred around Hank Hill (Mike Judge), his wife Peggy (Kathy Najimy), and their son Bobby (Pamela Adlon). Hank is an assistant manager at Strickland Propane, and values the concept of hard work and providing for his family. He often has his views challenged throughout the series. Throughout the series, several guest stars appeared and shook up the Hills and their friends and family.

Some guest stars, like Alan Rickman, appear as antagonistic characters who allow members of the Hill family to showcase the best parts of their personalities. Other guest stars, like Kelly Clarkson, appear as themselves and interact with this universe in unique ways. Each guest star is unique in that they give members of the main cast the chance to develop in new ways. These guest stars prove themselves necessary to the stories of the Hill family as they navigate their daily lives.

10 Alan Rickman

King Phillip

Alan Rickman appeared in King of the Hill as King Phillip in the sixth season episode "Joust Like a Woman." In this episode, Peggy Hill gets a job as a cleaner at a local Renaissance Faire after Hank is sent to sell propane to King Phillip, a Renaissance actor who takes his role far too seriously. King Phillip treats his female workers particularly harshly and requires everyone who works for the fair to remain firmly in character no matter what.

King Phillip is a villain who is easy to root against, and Rickman brought him to life spectacularly. From his tone of voice to his manner of speech, this character is an evil antagonist to his core underneath his robes and crown. It is fun watching Hank, in particular, get increasingly frustrated with this man as he becomes more unhinged. King Phillip gives Hank the opportunity to showcase what a great husband and father he is, in spite of all of his flaws.

9 Brendan Fraser

David Kalaiki-Ali'i

Brendan Fraser appeared in Season 5 of King of the Hill as Arlen High School student David Kalaiki-Ali'i. Peggy meets David when she serves as a substitute teacher at the high school. While in this role, Peggy discovers that David, who is also a football player, is failing geometry. When Peggy attempts to assist David, she initially believes that David is putting minimal effort into his schooling. Peggy fails David, which makes him ineligible to play football for the school.

Brendan Fraser's appearance in King of the Hill as David gives Peggy an opportunity to develop as a character. Peggy has to recognize her mistake, and make things right with David. As a character, David is charming enough. It is easy to empathize with his difficulty with school and the fact that his sense of self is wrapped up in his ability to perform as an athlete. This entire storyline is ultimately effective because it showcases the strengths of the Hill family, and how much they are willing to help those around him.

8 Jason Bateman

Dr. Bradley Leslie

Jason Bateman appeared in King of the Hill as veterinarian Dr. Bradley Leslie in the ninth season episode "The Petriot Act." In this episode, Hank is charged with caring for a cat, which is outside his comfort zone as a dog lover. Hank meets Dr. Leslie while caring for this cat, and finds that the veterinarian keeps trying to upsell Hank on the cat's care. This puts the Hill's family vacation in jeopardy as they try to manage these increased pet care costs.

Dr. Leslie is an interesting character because he is so authentic. This character is the best kind of antagonist because he is so realistic. Villains who try to profit off of others while telling themselves that they are in the right can be among the most compelling. Dr. Leslie also gives Hank to showcase how much he cares, even when it may not be completely obvious. Dr. Leslie ultimately does the right thing and redeems himself after focusing on cheating patients out of their money.

7 Snoop Dogg

Alabaster Jones

Snoop Dogg appeared in King of the Hill as Alabaster Jones, a pimp from Oklahoma City. This character was featured in the Season 5 episode, "Ho Yeah!" Alabaster Jones believes that Hank is also a pimp who has stolen Tammi (Renée Zellweger), a customer sales associate at Strickland Propane, from him. Alabaster confronts Hank in an effort to get Tammy to return to him. Hank protects Tammy and secures her job.

Alabaster Jones is a fun character to root against for an episode. He is a stereotypical pimp in every way, lavish cars and fashion included. This is another example of a guest character who allows Hank to show the best of himself. While Hank may resort to uncomfortable actions to help Tammy out, he ultimately proves successful and helps Tammy get the new start that she wants.

6 Jennifer Aniston

Pepperoni Sue

By 2003, Jennifer Aniston had achieved worldwide fame as Rachel Green of the legendary NBC sitcom Friends. So, it was a pretty huge deal when fans of King of the Hill heard her familiar voice as Pepperoni Sure in the Season 7 episode "Queasy Rider."

In this episode, Sure and her husband, Lumpy, want to have a re-commitment ceremony to make up for the shoddy weeding they had years prior (in which the wedding gifts were butt-less pants and a bottle of tequila). While "Queasy Rider" is not among King of the Hill's more memorable episodes, Aniston's voice acting talent really shined here, and displayed that she had more range as an actress, which certainly didn't go unnoticed.

5 Laura Prepon

April

Laura Prepon, star of That '70s Show and Orange is the New Black, guest starred as Peer Counseling Adviser April. Prepon's character in King of the Hill teaches a peer counseling class at Tom Landry Middle School. Bobby and his friend initially take April's class to speak to girls. While the two boys are initially asked to leave the class after an inappropriate remark, Bobby ensures April that they are sorry and that they want to do better.

While April is another example of a character who appears so briefly, she evidently has an impact on Bobby in particular. She acts as a mentor to Bobby for a time, until she becomes so overwhelmed that she cannot continue in her role. Before she leaves, however, she does give Bobby valuable advice on how to relate to his peers and how to set healthy boundaries. April is also relatable in that she is so overworked and under stress, that she cracks under pressure.

4 Lucy Liu

Tid Pao Souphanousinphone

Lucy Liu lent her voice to King of the Hill as Connie's (Lauren Tom) cousin, Tid. She's introduced while Connie and Bobby are working together on a science project for school. Even though Connie warns Bobby that Tid is a troublemaker, Bobby falls in love. Tid ends up roping Bobby into her criminal ventures, and ultimately ends up leaving town when her crimes are discovered. Tid uses Bobby to protect herself from police attention.

Tid showcases just how sweet and trusting Bobby is as a character. Watching him be blinded by love showcases his naivity and deep empathy. Tid also provides an interesting contrast to the rest of her family, Connie in particular. Watching Tid become increasingly untrustworthy throughout the episode demonstrates just how well-adjusted Connie is. Tid also gives Connie and Bobby a chance to showcase how strong their friendship is.

3 Kelly Clarkson

Herself

American Idol winner and former coach on The Voice Kelly Clarkson appeared as herself on King of the Hill. Clarkson appeared inside Bobby's imagination. When Bobby attends his school's Quiz Bowl, he realizes that he does not know as much about popular culture as he thought. Bobby imagines Kelly Clarkson reading the names of celebrities off of a list in rapid succession, which causes Bobby to faint while in the grocery store.

Clarkson does what she does best in King of the Hill by showcasing her incredible voice. This episode is a valuable lesson for Bobby as he learns to keep his commitments and to persevere in the face of difficulties. Clarkson is a part of an episode that is pivotal for Bobby in that he also learns the value of humility. He is able to recognize that popular culture can be incredibly complex, with Clarkson being catalyst for this realization.

2 Lisa Kudrow

Amy Pitman

Friends star Lisa Kudrow voices Amy Pitman who works with Dale Gribble (Johnny Hardwick) after he acquires a new job in a new office. Amy is blunt, and forces Dale to follow her office rules about everything, including his appearance. Amy and Dale bond, however, when it becomes clear that Dale has a talent for firing people. Amy recognizes Dale's talents, and puts him to work immediately for his new company.

What makes Kudrow's role in King of the Hill so interesting is that her character shines a spotlight on Dale. Dale is able to showcase his real talents. Dale would not have been able to recognize that firing people is no substitute for pest control if it weren't for Amy's guidance and inspiration. The fact that Amy is able to recognize her own limitations in the course of the episode gives Dale permission to do the same.

1 Gwen Stefani

Herself

The Voice coach Gwen Stefani appeared in King of the Hill's fifth season episode "Kidney Boy and Hamster Girl: A Love Story" as herself with her band No Doubt. Bobby pretends to be a sick high school student in order to win a contest to have No Doubt play at the school's prom. He gets roped into this plan after a cop mistakes him for being truant. No Doubt hears this fictional story and makes it their mission to sing to this fictional dying high schooler.

Stefani's performance is a comedic one, made better by the fact that she plays this animated version of herself completely earnestly. It is so sweet watching Stefani and No Doubt do everything they can to make the day of a fictional child dying of kidney disease. Stefani's appearance also gives Bobby the chance to showcase his most comedic sensibilities. Bobby is also able to learn a valuable lesson about the importance of telling the truth, even if meeting a superstar like Stefani is at stake.

