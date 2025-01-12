King of the Hill was a strong show from the very beginning. In its first year, Entertainment Weekly and Time included it on their Best TV of the Year lists. But, it truly defined itself and stood out from other Fox animated series like The Simpsons with its bold two-parter “Propane Boom” and “Propane Boom II: Death of a Propane Salesman.” “Propane Boom” was the Season 2 finale and ended with an explosion at Mega-lo-Mart while Hank Hill (Mike Judge), Luanne Platter (Brittany Murphy), and Buckley (David Herman) were inside. Between episodes, Fox ran promos speculating which of these characters had died. The cliffhanger and the subsequent character death were more than a publicity stunt. They were an important arc that showed audiences exactly how good King of the Hill could be.

‘King of the Hill’ Dealt With Consequences of Its Shocker

It wasn't surprising when the character who'd died in the explosion turned out to be Buckley. Most viewers expected this ancillary character would be killed off rather than a major character like Hank or Luanne. But, what was surprising and what makes "Propane Boom" feel so defining in retrospect is how long the show continued to deal with the fallout. Luanne slowly regrowing her hair after losing it in the explosion is a visual marker of time you don't expect from a cartoon. Just like her hair took time to grow back, she also took time to grieve Buckley. There are multiple episodes throughout Season 3 dealing with her grief, including the Thanksgiving episode and "Wings of the Dope" which came at the tail end of the season. King of the Hill used the explosion and Buckley's death to distinguish itself from other animated shows by showing how they would handle the consequences of major events and the passage of time. At the same time, the show never missed a beat comedically. "Propane Boom" is full of jokes, and the two-parter showed that King of the Hill could deal with grief and PTSD without ever slipping into dramedy territory.