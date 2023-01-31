A return to Arlen, Texas is in the works at Hulu. A King Of The Hill revival has been ordered by the streaming platform with co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels set to return along with the rest of the original voice cast. Judge and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as Hank and Peggy Hill, respectively. Pamela Adlon returns as Bobby Hill, along with Johnny Hardwick as Dale Gribble, Stephen Root as Bill Dauterive and Lauren Tom as Minh Souphanousinphone.

The reboot has been in the planning stages since 2017 when Judge and Daniels reconnected with the cast at the San Francisco Sketchfest to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary. Saladin Patterson will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein of 3 Arts return as producers alongside Bandera Entertainment's Dustin Davis. Last year Daniels told Collider that the reboot series would include a time jump, saying "the idea is a time jump, yeah, so the characters are a bit older."

Patterson recently took part in the development of ABC's reboot of The Wonder Years and was an executive producer of the FX comedy series Dave. His other work includes three seasons of The Big Bang Theory, as well as credits on Frasier, Psych, Two and a Half Men, and The Bernie Mac Show.

Image via Fox

"We are all so excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy, and Bobby, and to see what they have to say about the world we live in, and continue the conversations we began years ago," ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich said in a statement. "This show has all of the perfect ingredients to meet this moment in animation at Hulu, and we're so thankful to be having those conversations alongside this talented group."

King of The Hill marked the first collaboration between Judge and Daniels, but the two reconnected to form Bandera. Bringing the series back to life was a top priority while also undertaking various projects. These include the animated comedy In The Know at Peacock and Praise Petey on Freeform.

"I'm so lucky to have been a part of this show from the very beginning and couldn't be more excited to visit Arlen, Texas once again with Mike, Greg, and Saladin, who together are bringing a whole new perspective on the original series," Marci Proietto, vice president of 20th Television Animation said. "We all want to thank the fans for their overwhelming support because they helped make this happen, and I can't wait to share this new iteration through the lens of 2023 America. In the words of our beloved Peggy Hill, 'Ho yeah!'"

The Emmy-winning series ran for 13 seasons on Fox from 1997-2010. This marks the second Fox animated series to be relaunched by Hulu after Futurama was picked up with most of its original cast returning as well for a 20-episode order.