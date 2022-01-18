It looks like fans of the long-running animated series King of the Hill have reason to celebrate, as it has just been announced that the series will be revived twelve years after its final episode aired, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Original series creators Greg Daniels and Mike Judge will return to oversee the series through their new animation company, Bandera Entertainment.

There are more than a dozen projects in the works under the newly formed animation company, but perhaps the most notable is the King of the Hill revival. The series originally aired from 1997 until 2010 and followed the banal yet entertaining exploits of the humble citizens of Arlen, Texas. Upon its premiere in 1997, the show was an almost immediate success, and offered a unique insight into the middle-America mindse, led by the moral compass of propane and propane accessory salesman Hank Hill.

No details were given about plot or production details for the revival. The news comes along with news of several other projects from the new animation company, including the upcoming Netflix series Bad Crimes. This also follows news of the revival of Judge's series, Beavis and Butt-Head, which was announced before the formation of Bandera. Beavis and Butt-Head was the MTV series which launched Judge into the mainstream, and much of its original content was used for inspiration for King of the Hill.

Image via Fox

RELATED: You'll Never Believe Which Celebs Voiced Your Favorite Cartoon Characters

After both Beavis and Butt-Head and King of the Hill, Judge went on to create Silicon Valley for HBO, a series which plays with Judge's own experience working in Silicon Valley. Daniels has had extensive experience within animation aside from King of the Hill. Prior to joining the FOX show, Daniels worked on The Simpsons for several years, and currently, he works on the Netflix series Space Force starring Steve Carell.

No details regarding the plot for the King of the Hill revival have been released, but as Daniels said of his work for Bandera Entertainment, “[w]e were very excited to go into different tones and different styles and try to expand the animation art form." Maybe, then, there are some exciting changes in store for our favorite Arlenites. (Or are they Arlenians? The world may never know).

All seasons of King of the Hill are now available to stream on Hulu.

'King of the Hill' Writer Teases Possible Revival of the Mike Judge/Greg Daniels Show A key plot detail has been revealed, too.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email