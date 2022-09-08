All had almost seemed set for King of the Hill to get a renewed moment in the sun at Fox, but new reports now reveal that the animated series has met an ill-fate at the network as Fox has now declined on moving ahead with the project. The latest development comes as a surprise given that the show's co-creator Mike Judge had recently expressed optimism over the show making a comeback. His comments had piqued the anticipation of fans who immediately got the rumor mill churning with plot speculations of what could be in store for the ever stoic Texan family man Hank Hill upon whom the show is centered.

Fox's decision to deny King of the Hill a berth was one that was made primarily with the network's future business strategy in view as regards the animation department. While Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the revival is "not going to be with Fox,” he expressed admiration for the show and its creators saying; “we love that team, and we love that show. It’s obviously part of our animation legacy. However, he added that Fox was instead focused on developing "the next wave of our signature animated series, while still having our great legacy shows.” Further commenting on Fox's decision on King of the Hill revival Thorn added;

“We’re really focused on what are the new shows that we believe can creatively break out, that we also have a significant ownership stake in, and if not outright own 100 percent of it. And on a show like King of the Hill, which we love, there’s really no opportunity for us to have an ownership stake in that show. It’s not a move that we can make as we grow out our next wave of animation, where ownership is so, so crucial to the long-running success of these series.”

While the original run of the animated series did air on Fox, the network does not own rights to the show, instead, it remains the intellectual property of its creators Judge and Greg Daniels. Both Judge and Daniels recently launched an animation company, Bandera Entertainment under which they have consolidated their other works. With Fox deciding not to move ahead with the series, it is likely that the creators were not willing to let the network in on ownership rights.

The King of the Hill revival has been in talks since 2017, but the plans to relaunch the series never came to fruition. All hope doesn't seem lost though as it appears the creators are now more determined than ever to finally get the series off the ground. Asked about the show's revival at ComicCon in July, Judge's words were; “King of the Hill has a very good chance of coming back”. Judge's Banderas Entertainment has already churned out projects such as Netflix's Bad Crimes, Freeform's Praise Petey, and HBO Max's Chelm: The Smartest Place on Earth, thus it won't surprise us to see the revival jump ship to streaming.