When the highly anticipated King of the Hill revival premieres, your favorite characters will look a lot different from how they appeared in the original series. This is because the revival will feature a considerable time jump that, this time, will actually be reflected physically compared to the original series where no one aged. Hulu is still yet to reveal the premiere date for the revival, however, we now have our first look at at least one character courtesy of an image posted to social media by voice actor, Grey DeLisle.

DeLisle's photo posted to her Instagram (which now appears to be deleted) is that of beloved fan-favorite character Bobby Hill, whose dynamic with his father Hank Hill made for some of the most hilarious episodes of the series. Rather than the silly carefree boy we knew him to be in the revival, Bobby is now a grown-up man with a full-time job. The photo sees him dressed in a chef uniform complete with a toque. The image is also accompanied by a character description that shares further details about him revealing Bobby to be a "self-taught chef" and "one of the youngest contestants on King of the Grill." Furthermore, he is said to have "loved food his whole life," with his career as a robata chef "inspired by his most cherished memory of all — weekends spent grilling with his dad."

While the photo was posted by DeLisle, the voice actor whose credits include voicing Martin Prince in The Simpsons, the actress won't be voicing Bobby as it was earlier revealed that Pamela Adlon will return to lend her voice to the character. Bobby will be 21 years old when we meet him this time around, as Adlon previously revealed in an interview, saying:

"He's a chef in a fusion restaurant in Dallas. And it's been incredible. It's just been really fun. I think it's been freakier for Mike and Greg to think about Bobby going from 12 to being 21 and having a relationship and being a person. But don't we all go through that with our kids and our friends' kids? It is shocking when I see my friends' kids and they're all grown up. And I'm like, 'Wait a second, what just happened?' So, it's just a little bit of a mess."

Who Else Is Back To Voice Their Characters From the Original Series?

Instagram/Grey Delisle

The King of the Hill revival comes from the original series creators Greg Daniels and Mike Judge with many of the voice cast returning to reprise their roles. Judge will again voice Hank Hill and Boomhauer, Kathy Najimy will return as Peggy, Stephen Root as Hank’s friend Bill Dauterive, Ashley Gardner as Nancy, and Lauren Tom as Hank's neighbor Minh. Also, Johnny Hardwick's voice will be heard posthumously as he recorded a couple of episodes as Dale Gribble before his tragic passing. Other cast members who've also sadly passed away in the years since the show last aired are Brittany Murphy and Tom Petty who played Luanne and Lucky respectively.

Hulu is yet to set a premiere date for King of the Hill revival, but given that DeLisle's post also included a video of herself at the show's wrap party, we can hopefully expect a date to be announced soon. Check out Bobby's new look above and stay tuned for more updates.

Watch on Hulu