In the never-ending age of revivals, Fox’s animated sitcom King of the Hill may be next to come back from the dead. In a recent Reddit AMA (also via TechRadar), King of the Hill writer/producer Brent Forrester said that creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are currently in "hot negotiations" to bring the show back. In addition to spilling the beans on what stage this revival project is at, Forrester also spilled the beans on a key plot detail for the updated show, too.

When asked about a revival, Forrester shared with his Reddit audience, "I am sure Greg Daniels and Mike Judge will murder me for sharing this but... HELL YES. They are in hot negotiations to bring back King of the Hill. The Trump administration made it suddenly very relevant again. The characters have all aged 15 years. The project is sooooo good. Okay, I've said too much.”

King of the Hill’s last season aired in 2010 after an astounding 13 seasons, but remains a recurring favorite led by its continuing topical relevancy and hilarious memes. The show followed patriarch Hank Hill and his family and friends, focusing on the humor in the more mundane aspects of everyday life. Creator Judge voiced Hank, and was joined by Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Brittany Murphy, Johnny Knoxville, Tom Petty and Carl Reiner.

This also isn’t the only revival currently in the works. Judge is attached to a two-season reboot of Beavis and Butt-Head at Comedy Central. Additionally, Daniels is currently working on the second season of Netflix’s Space Force. Hopefully, they can negotiate a deal with Fox to add this to their list of upcoming projects. However, with no official confirmation about the King of the Hill revival, fans will have to stay tuned for more information.

All seasons of King of the Hill are currently streaming on Hulu. We’ll keep you updated on the revival as more information emerges.

