Debuting back in 1997 and created by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, King of the Hill became an instant hit with fans of animated comedy, and did well to stand out above the plethora of like-minded shows at that time which included the likes of The Simpsons and South Park.

Whilst following the narrative styles of its contemporaries including a non-aging main cast and specific dedication to holiday-themed special episodes such as Halloween, King of the Hill ignored many of the far-fetched, world-breaking scenarios that often befell an average episode of many other shows, and instead rooted its characters in the sort of everyday scenarios fans were used to seeing in live-action sitcoms. This was a stroke of genius by the team and is one of the main factors that led to the show staying on air until 2010, picking up two Emmy Awards on its way.

Now 13 years since the final episode aired, and with a return seemingly hinted at consistently ever since, it was officially confirmed by Hulu back in January that a revival was coming to our screens, much to the delight of the dedicated fan base that had their hopes raised and failed so many times before. In fact, Hulu was picking up after Fox's mess, with Fox officially canceling their long-talked of a revival in September 2022. So, with the hopes of the fans in mind, and with it now looking like the Hill family will really be returning, here is everything we know about the King of the Hill revival so far.

king of the Hill Release Date 1997-01-12 Cast Stephen Root, Brittany Murphy, Pamela Adlon, Kathy Najimy, Mike Judge, Toby Huss, Dennis Burkley, David Herman Main Genre Comedy Genres Comedy Seasons 13 Studio Fox

When Is the King of the Hill Revival Coming Out?

With the series having been officially greenlit by Hulu back in January, fans knew it would be some time at least before it would be hitting our screens. Although there is not yet an official release date, it is fair to assume that we may not see the Hill family return this year, with many fans speculating that an early 2024 release is much more likely. Still, with so many ups and downs in the legitimacy of a possible revival, fans of the show will simply be pleased it is happening at all.

Where Can You Watch the King of the Hill Revival?

As mentioned before, Fox was supposed to produce the revival, which made sense to long-time fans of the show as Fox was the network that housed the show for the majority of its original run. However, it is Hulu that has swooped in and saved the day, with the show's revival airing exclusively on the platform upon its debut. For those without Hulu who will need a subscription in time for the return of Hank Hill and co, an ad-supported plan will set you back $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, with an ad-free plan costing $14.99 per month.

Is There a Trailer for the King of the Hill Revival?

Unfortunately, given that the new series is still in production, there is not yet a trailer for the show. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out when a trailer drops, as well as much more information about the long-awaited revival.

Who Is Starring in the King of the Hill Revival?

One of the most beloved aspects of the original series of the show was its impeccably cast voice actors, with quotes from favorite characters still regularly used by fans today. So, with that in mind, many fans were desperate to hear of the return of not just their favorite character, but the actor that voiced them as well. Thankfully, alongside the official Hulu announcement, it was confirmed that many of the original voice cast would be returning. This included the likes of Mike Judge as Hank Hill, Kathy Najimy as Hank's wife Peggy, Pamela Adlon as Bobby Hill who sits at the heart of some of the originals show's most-loved episodes, Johnny Hardwick as Dale Gribble, Stephen Root as Bill, and Lauren Tom as Connie. Unfortunately, as is often the case with revivals, some of the most beloved members of the cast have sadly passed away since the show officially aired, with the likes of the great Brittany Murphy and legendary singer/songwriter Tom Petty regretfully missing from the show's return. There are many other characters from the show's long original run that some fans will be hoping to return, with more casting announcements likely still to come. Fans will also be wondering if any of their favorite characters might be re-cast, or if any new characters and actors will bring some fresh vocal talent to the show. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider for any of these updates.

What Is the King of the Hill Revival About?

Currently, there is not yet any sort of official synopsis for the show's return. However, we do know that the original creators of the series, the aforementioned Greg Daniels and Mike Judge, are back, which means we can definitely expect the same hilarious dialogue and well-realized scenarios in the revival. However, in an interview with Collider back in 2022, Greg Daniels did confirm the plans to include a "time jump" in the narrative. Despite the never-changing age of the characters in the original series, the time difference between the show's end and the present day looks to be acknowledged by the writers, which creates a whole bunch of questions from fans about what they might see. With so many intriguing possibilities swirling around the fandom, it is no surprise that fans of the show are giddy with anticipation for the revival's eventual debut.

Who Is Behind the King of the Hill Revival?

As mentioned previously, Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are returning as writers and executive producers, with writing credit also going to Saladin K. Patterson (The Wonder Years). Alongside Daniels and Judge as executive producers are Dustin Davis (Blue Mountain State), Howard Klein (The Office), Saladin K. Patterson, and Michael Rotenburg (Office Space). Daniels and Judge, two long-time collaborators, are also working on an upcoming project starring Sacha Baron Cohen called Chelm: The Smartest Place on Earth.

Where Can You Watch Original Episodes of King of the Hill?

Whilst you wait for the release of the revival, it might be a great idea to catch up on the original series and indulge in some of the essential King of the Hill episodes to get you ready for the revival. Luckily, for those subscribing to Hulu in time for the new series, the original episodes are also on the platform.