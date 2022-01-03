In terms of inspirational stories, 2021 gave us one of the best in the biographical drama King Richard. Starring Will Smith as the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, the film followed a man bound and determined to usher his daughters into greatness through constant coaching, determination, and a powerful familial bond. The heartwarming story garnered twenty-one separate award wins, with many more nominations, and it's now coming to 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 8, with Premium Digital Ownership available on January 4.

Included in the 4K and Blu-ray editions of the film are a handful of deleted scenes and featurettes on the making of King Richard. The "Becoming Richard" featurette includes interviews with Smith and other members of the film discussing how the actor came to embody the title character, and how Smith channeled his own experience as a father when interacting with Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, who play young versions of the tennis icons. Other features cover the depiction of the Williams sisters in the film, as well as other behind-the-scenes looks, everything comes packaged in a clean physical case, showing Richard looking off to the future with his two smiling daughters by his side.

King Richard is based on a true story from the life of the Williams sisters, all about how their father Richard Williams did everything in his power to coach them to stardom despite their situation. Sidney and Singleton follow Smith's lead in this tale that sees them practicing with their father in the abandoned tennis courts around Compton, California, trying to catch the eye of professional tennis coaches. Throughout their rise, Richard and his wife Brandy (Aunjanue Ellis) do their best not just to ensure their daughters succeed, but to protect them and their future as professionals, all with an unwavering belief in their talent and Richard predicting that one day, with the right guidance, the two would become the greatest tennis players on the planet.

RELATED: Director Reinaldo Marcus Green on 'King Richard,' His Bob Marley Biopic, and Working with David Simon on 'We Own This City'King Richard also stars Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn, Andy Bean, Kevin Dunn, and Craig Tate, with Reinaldo Marcus Green directing from a screenplay written by Zach Baylin. The Williams sisters produced the film alongside Smith, Tim White, Trevor White, Isha Price, James Lassiter, Jada Pinkett Smith, Adam Merims, Lynn Harris, and Allan Mandelbaum with Jon Mone and Peter Dodd acting as executive producers.

King Richard will be available for Premium Digital Ownership on January 4 for $24.99 USD, and forty-eight hour VOD for $19.99 USD, before coming to 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 8, and being made available via Movies Anywhere. Check out the full list of special features and cover art for each edition below:

4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray Following the Plan – The Making of King Richard Becoming Richard Champions on Screen Deleted Scenes

DVD Following the Plan – The Making of King Richard



